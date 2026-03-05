I Didn't Think The Boys Could Drag The Deep Any Lower, But Just 5 Seconds Of The Final Season Trailer Proved Me Wrong

The Boys’ crew recently celebrated the near-completion of the fifth and final season’s production, and less than a week later, fans are now already able to check out the first full-length trailer. And what a trailer it is, with ample time devoted to the seemingly endless number of largely amoral and deplorable characters that have been introduced. Karl Urban’s Billy Butcher and Antony Starr’s Homelander get the most attention, of course, given their inevitable grand-scale faceoff has been years in the making.

I can’t wait to see those two unstoppable forces slamming against each other, now that Butcher has left his deathbed behind, giving Urban more to do this season. However, I’m in zero hurry to catch back up with Chace Crawford’s The Deep, whose character arc started off with sexual assault, and then somehow didn’t get less skeezy or misogynistic across the next 31 episodes. It’s a sordid pleasure to see what awfulness he gets embedded in, but his five seconds of new-trailer screentime already makes me want to hit fast-forward.

Check out the new trailer below, complete with shots of Supernatural’s reuniting co-stars Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki, which looks like a literal pain in the neck for Misha Collins.

Weirdly, Firecracker is also a terrible person whose actions are abysmal at every turn, and yet praise be, she doesn't get under my fin...er...my skin the way The Deep does. To be sure, this isn't a gripe about Chace Crawford; rather, I think he's too good at being a blight on society.

For those unable to watch, there's a moment early on with The Deep "parking" on the beach after riding some kind of sea creature, but that's not the worst part. It's that The Deep is podcaster now, along with the equally corrupt Black Noir, on a show that seems to be called Manhandled. He's not into discussing movie reviews, fast food chains, or book-tok releases. No, he's up to his gill-holes in toxic masculinity, as evidenced not just by the title, but also by all of the posters decorating the walls.

(Image credit: Prime Video)

Two of the posters that can't be seen in the shot above include a "Men For Equality" one that says "Isn't It Nice To Have A Girl Around The House?" and then some kind of a "Pro Choice" poster with two women on it that also says "Why Not Both?" I don't even want to know how that can be explained. I just don't.

We get exactly one line from The Deep during these few seconds, and it's more than enough to make the seething start.

THE DEEP: That's beta male s--t, bro. Noir, am I right?

BLACK NOIR (PRESSING BUTTONS ON SOUNDBOARD): P-P-P-P-Preach.

I don't want to know how this podcast ends up entering the plot. However, even though it hurts my soul to say it, I do kinda want to hear Black Noir hitting every button on that soundboard. I need my own "For Real" button.

(Image credit: Prime Video)

Maybe Prime Video will release home versions of Black Noir's soundboard as show merch. And maybe the Deep will suddenly remember what it's like to be ridiculed on a constatnt bass, and become an ally to women the world over. Which is to say, neither one of those will happen.

The Boys Season 5 will debut via Prime Video subscription on April 8 via Prime Video subscription.