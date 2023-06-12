Percy Jackson’s Rick Riordan Opens Up About Backlash Over Annabeth Recasting For Disney+ Series
The author of the beloved series weighs in.
Percy Jackson and the Olympians is getting a streaming adaptation, much to the delight of a number of the acclaimed book series' fans. The internet was especially a buzz after it was announced that the upcoming Disney+ project had found its main cast members. Unfortunately, the announcement also spurred controversy, with some criticizing the casting of Annabeth Chase -- one of the central characters in the franchise. The author of the series Rick Riordan is now reflecting on the wave of negativity.
It was announced in early 2022 that Leah Jeffries had been tapped to play Annabeth, which represented a change-up from the Percy Jackson source material. Jeffries is African American and the character was originally conceived as being white. With that, a number of people took to social media to complain about the alteration. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Rick Riordan discussed how he felt about casting criticism, and its effect on the show's co-lead. He previously took a stand against the bullying comments but is now sharing more detailed thoughts. Riordan not only defended Jeffries but also reasoned that some individuals may need to consider some of their own latent biases:
He further added that backlash was an insight into the true racism existing in society and suggest that we as a people need to have a conversation. The EP also continued to praise the actress and her skills as an actor, which earned her the highly coveted role:
Rick Riordan has such a strong connection to his characters and was very vocal when he didn’t believe they were represented properly in the original film series. If he believes Leah Jeffries represents the spirit of the story and the character, then we'd probably do well to trust him. I personally can’t wait to see her in the role, capturing the spunk and charisma that Annabeth is known for. Any backlash prior to the series release is wholly unwarranted, and it's nice to see the author stand up for and defend his young cast against bullies and trolls.
The writer isn’t the only one who defended the casting. Alexandra Daddario, who played Annabeth in the films, previously congratulated Leah Jeffries on nabbing the role and tweeted that the young star would be great in the part. It's great that Daddario showed her support, and I'm sure that means a lot to her successor. It goes without saying that this adaptation is going to differ from the big-screen installments, but Rick Riordan's confidence is enough to get a person excited. I'm confident that he, Jeffries and co. have something truly special planned.
Percy Jackson and the Olympians is set to premiere in 2024 for anyone who has a Disney+ subscription. Fans wanting to revisit the previous adaptations of the book series can do so, as The Lightning Thief and Sea of Monsters are both also streaming on the platform. As you wait for more details on the show, do yourself a favor and check out our 2023 TV schedule for news on premieres that are arriving this year.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Writer, podcaster, CinemaBlend contributor, film and television nerd, enthusiastic person. Hoping to bring undying passion for storytelling to CinemaBlend.
Most Popular
By Megan Behnke
By Dirk Libbey
By Adam Holmes
By Erik Swann
By Carly Levy
By Nick Venable