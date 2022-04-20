Percy Jackson And The Olympians: Quick Things We Know About The Upcoming Disney+ Series

Demigods of Camp Half-Blood! It’s time to reunite, because Percy Jackson is coming to the small screen in its own series!

It’s taken years for this to occur, ever since the film adaptations came to a halt , but finally, we’re going to be getting a full-fledged Percy Jackson television series before long, covering our favorite demigods and their adventures into the world of the Greek gods - as well as a beautiful coming of age story with a bit of a fantasy twist.

But, what exactly do we know about this upcoming and very much anticipated series on Disney+? From who is going to be playing the namesake of the series itself to what stories we’re going to follow, here are six quick things we know about the upcoming Percy Jackson & the Olympians television series.

Percy Jackson & The Olympians Will Debut On Disney+

As originally announced , the new Percy Jackson series, aptly titled Percy Jackson & The Olympians, is going to be premiering on the popular streaming platform, Disney+. Known for its hit shows like The Mandalorian and all of the Marvel Cinematic Universe shows, including 2022’s Moon Knight, Disney+ is certainly one of the best places for a show like this to air, in my opinion.

However, even though we know exactly where Percy Jackson and all his friends will be arriving, we’re not entirely sure of when this new series will drop for fans to enjoy, as no set premiere date has been announced just yet. We all need to wait a little longer to find out when we get to experience Camp Half-Blood once more.

Production Will Begin In Summer 2022

From the studio itself, it’s been confirmed that Percy Jackson & The Olympians will begin production in the summer of 2022. When exactly in the summer of 2022 is unknown, whether it be the beginning or the end, but we at least have some sort of timeframe.

With this in mind, we can safely say that there’s probably no way we’ll be seeing this show pop up on the 2022 TV premiere schedule , as not only will filming take some time, but the special effects with a show such as Percy Jackson, which features stories of Greek mythology , will most likely take some time. Looks like we’ll be waiting for some time on this one.

Walker Scobell Will Portray Percy Jackson

But, there is some good news! We have found our Percy Jackson for Percy Jackson & the Olympians, and his name is Walker Scobell.

Known for his breakout role in the very popular Netflix film, The Adam Project, where he played a younger version of Ryan Reynolds’ character, Adam, Scobell has broken out as a great young actor, and I have a feeling he’ll be the perfect choice for Percy. If he can pull off a young Ryan Reynolds, I think he can do anything, to be honest.

This casting, honestly, makes sense as well in terms of the ages of the characters. With the Percy Jackson films, the characters were significantly aged up from their book counterparts, something many fans were not happy with, considering a big part of the series was for Percy to advance in his powers from age 12-16, and yet, he was already sixteen in the first film.

Thankfully, it seems that we’re going to be getting the correct aging for our favorite characters now. That’s one thing we most certainly want to see in this new adaptation.

The Two Other Leads Are Being “Finalized”

For those who are fans of the books, you might remember that Percy has two close friends who often follow him on his adventures - Annabeth and Grover, two demigods that he meets at Camp Half-Blood. And, thankfully, Rick Riodan, the author of the Percy Jackson novels, has confirmed that they are in the process of finalizing those roles via his personal website .

In the process of announcing Walker Scobell as Percy, Riordan also offered an update on Percy’s two friends and their casting as well:

We’ve gotten to see Walker do numerous chemistry reads with candidates for our other two leads, Annabeth and Grover, and while I’m confident those two roles are getting very close to being finalized and announced, I felt like the time was right to let you meet our Percy!

I’m already eager to see who they bring in. With production right around the corner, I’m sure it won’t be long before we see some news on these two prominent characters.

The First Season Of The Series Will Focus On The First Book

For fans of the series, you might know that there are five books in the Percy Jackson saga, so there are plenty of amazing stories and fantastical adventures that Percy and his friends get caught up in. Thankfully, according to The Hollywood Reporter, the first season of Percy Jackson & the Olympians seems to cover only the first book.

The premise from above report is identical to that of the first novel in the series, Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief. It follows as Percy comes to terms with his newfound demigod powers, but is faced with an even bigger challenge when Zeus, the god of the sky, accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt. Now, Percy has to travel across the country in order to find it.

Oooh, sign me up, because I am excited.

Rick Riordan And Jon Steinberg Will Write The First Episode

If you weren’t already excited enough, the author of the Percy Jackson series, Rick Riordan, will be writing the pilot episode of the series, alongside Jon Steinberg, who is also serving as an executive producer.

For those who are unaware of Steinberg’s work, he’s worked on several shows, including Jericho, Human Target, and more, as well as co-created the hit Starz series, Black Sails, so I have a feeling that this show will be in good hands.