Percy Jackson's SDCC Trailer Shows The Return Of Lin-Manuel Miranda And Our First Look At Tyson, And Give Season 2 To Me Now

I can't believe we have to wait until the end of the 2025 TV schedule to catch the second season of Percy Jackson and the Olympians, because wow, does it look good! San Diego Comic-Con's Hall H panel for the show just happened, and it concluded with the first trailer that gives us a taste of what to expect from the TV adaptation of Rick Riordan's Sea of Monsters.

From the return of Lin-Manuel Miranda's Hermes to the first look at Daniel Diemer's Tyson, there's a lot I'm already looking forward to after seeing the trailer. Take a look:

Come sail away. #PercyJackson and the Olympians Season 2 is coming to #DisneyPlus December 10. pic.twitter.com/ihphQgkAKyJuly 24, 2025

I'll be honest, I really wasn't sure that the Hamilton creator and star would be back for Season 2 given how big of a get he was, but this trailer definitely just proved me wrong. He's definitely important to The Sea of Monsters book, and now we'll officially get to see him back with Percy and the gang for their latest perilous adventure.

(Image credit: Disney+)

The trailer actually teases all sorts of new characters we've been excited to see, from Timothy Simons' Tantalus, who will serve as the new activities director over Chiron, and the Gray sisters, set to be played by comedians Margaret Cho, Kristen Schaal and Sandra Bernhard. One character fans of the books have been especially excited for is the debut of Percy's half-brother Tyson. Here's a first look as shown in the trailer:

(Image credit: Disney+)

