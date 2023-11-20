Plex Is Here To Help Organize Your Personal Media With A Big Black Friday Deal

If you’re looking for a way to more efficiently organize your personal media or if you’re just looking to up your streaming game in general, you’re about to get the chance. Plex is jumping into the Black Friday game hard this year with a big discount on its premiere service. The global streaming media platform is offering fans 25% off Lifetime Plex Passes for a limited time.

That Lifetime Plex Pass allows users to do a variety of things. First, it’s a tool to help streamers house and organize their personal media collections. Users can bring everything they have access to into one place and even supports easy record keeping and toggling between multiple cuts of the same movie. In addition, movie and TV fans can easily download their media, skip opening and closing credits, stream the content onto multiple devices and more easily convert HD and 4K presentations.

That service is normally available for a monthly fee or a lifetime access price of $119.99, but from Monday, November 20th through Tuesday, November 28th at 7:59 am UTC, interested potential subscribers can get a 25% discount using the promo code FUZZYFRIDAY. That makes the new price $89.99, which is a terrific Black Friday deal.

In addition to all of the features outlined above, users will, of course, continue to get access to Plex’s entire library of hit movies and TV shows. The ad-supported programming is always available for free to everyone and includes an always rotating selection of great content. Over the last few years, their library has boasted everything from It’s A Wonderful Life to LA Confidential. As an added bonus, Lifetime Plex Pass users are also able to use a tuner and antenna to watch and DVR new broadcast content to go along with that extensive library.

There have never been more options for streaming than we all have access to right now. Unfortunately, that also means streaming has never been more complicated or more expensive. There are so many potential services to subscribe to, and if you’re not careful, you end up paying more than you did for cable. Plex is a great alternative to those pricey options. The basic service is always free, and if you want to upgrade to this Lifetime Plex Pass to take your personal media experience to the next level, it’s only a one-time fee. You’ll never be charged again.

If you want to lock in that price, however, you’ll need to do it sooner rather than later. So, take a little break between marinades on your turkey and spend a little to save a lot later.