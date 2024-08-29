Prince Harry’s Rep Had To Deny One Juicy Rumor About The New Copies Of Spare Coming Out In October

Since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left their royal duties behind in 2020, there have been nearly innumerable rumors about not only what caused the decision, but how the fallout has impacted them and the rest of the royals. And, one could easily say that the speculation increased when Harry released Spare in early 2023, and wrote of many wild revelations and allegations about the royal family . Now, as new copies are set to be released in October, a juicy rumor about the upcoming paperback edition has been shot down.

What Juicy Rumor About The Paperback Edition Of Prince Harry’s Spare Has Been Denied?

If one thing about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s choice to leave the royal family is true, it’s that the news sent shockwaves through the world and has continued to lead to a number of surprising claims, rumors and sometimes wildly differing opinions on the matter. While they have told their side of the story now through their highly-publicized Oprah interview and the illuminating Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan , his memoir, Spare also added a lot of fuel to the seemingly never-ending fire.

The paperback of Spare is set to be released in the U.S. on October 22 (the U.K. release will come on October 24) and when the book’s publisher, Penguin Random House, let the world in on the news, the company revealed that there will be no new content included with the upcoming edition, and noted:

The new edition will have the same cover image as the hardcover edition, a newly designed package and the contents of the book are unchanged.

As OK Magazine reports, the outlet had previously spoken with insiders who claimed that the Duke of Sussex was “planning to add at least one new chapter” for the paperback release. However, not only has the publisher refuted that report, but Harry’s rep confirmed to the magazine that the claim was “not true.”

We’d recently heard that there might be increased hope among Harry, Meghan and King Charles III that they might be able to reconcile sooner rather than later, but that Harry regaining the trust of the royal family after making many of their alleged conflicts public was a sticking point for many other members of the clan. The main fear was said to be that the prince would potentially use any conversations he could have with them, going forward, for a possible sequel to his best-selling book (though no plans for such a book have been revealed at this time).

It’s quite common for authors to add text to their books for the paperback release, especially with memoirs, as there are likely life updates that can be imparted. Now, it appears that Harry might be trying to regain that trust by not opening up about things like his visit with King Charles after his cancer diagnosis , or the fight he’s been having over security for himself and/or his family whenever they go back to the U.K. (something that is said to have caused Harry and Charles’ relationship to have “deteriorated to a new low” ).

Time will tell if the release of Spare in paperback, but without new details, will lead to the memoir becoming an even bigger success than it already is.