How Prince Harry And Prince William Are Reportedly Doing Five Years After Their Alleged Estrangement Began
These brothers may never be the same again...
When it comes to the royal family, it would seem that the old adage doesn’t prove true and time, instead of healing wounds, might actually make them fester and spread. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (whose show, With Love, Meghan was on the 2025 TV schedule) left their positions as working royals back in 2020, but the years since only appear to have made things worse between the younger prince and his big bro, Prince William. Now, we’re hearing some reports about how their relationship is supposedly going currently.
What’s Being Said About The Current Relationship Between Prince Harry And Prince William?
It would be fair to say that most of what we’ve heard over the past half decade about the relationship of Prince William and Prince Harry has been “hard and sad.” Even Harry, after settling in Montecito, California with Markle and their kids, has made a number of troubling allegations about his family’s behavior toward himself and his wife in a revealing interview with Oprah, along with both their Harry & Meghan docuseries and his memoir, Spare.
Recent months, however, have seen the couple focus more on the future and new endeavors instead of looking back. Not only did the former Suits actress’ lifestyle series (which you can watch with your Netflix subscription) show a lighter side to her and (briefly) her husband, the Duchess of Sussex returned to social media at the start of the year, and has been giving fans a more relaxed look at their lives. As royal commentator Amanda Matta told Us Weekly about Harry:
The Duke of Sussex has, of course, spoken out against the press many times in the past. He’s been involved in several lawsuits against various media outlets, including the publisher of the Daily Mail which was accused of using illegal methods like wire-tapping phone hacking to gain information about their subjects. Harry has noted that tabloids, in particular, had “largely deprived” him of his childhood and youth because of the mistrust caused, and part of the reason that the Sussexes left the U.K. and their royal life behind was because of “bullying” Markle received in the press, along with online flak about everything they do.
We’ve heard before that the relationship between Harry and William has gotten so bad that they would likely need a sort of “intervention” to help them get through all of their issues. Richard Fitzwilliams, a royal expert, told the outlet that the brothers apparently not being on the same page also had practical implications for William, who is next in line for the throne. As he said:
It does make sense that the (rather new) Prince of Wales would have assumed for most of his life that his little brother would essentially be right by his side to pick up any slack or maybe even help him make decisions. At the very least, he likely thought that his sibling would always be a working royal who could attend events on behalf of the crown, but now that’s not the case. William, though, is still taking his public duty to heart, while building in more time to relax away from prying eyes. Matta said:
It seems like it’s been very easy for people to forget that for all their privilege and responsibility, the royals are also human beings with their own needs, wants, and the desire to have at least some of their lives take place privately. While the prince is now closer than ever to taking the throne, maybe seeing how his brother responded to increased scrutiny encouraged him to step back just enough here and there, so that he’ll never feel that a complete separation from royal life is necessary. Meanwhile, Harry is still working on his second act, and both, according to Matta, on going on with the new normal without constant “conflict:”
Considering everything that’s been said and the trust that’s reportedly been broken on both sides, I don’t think anyone can imagine a real reconciliation or return to royal life for Harry and Meghan coming any time soon.
Adrienne Jones
