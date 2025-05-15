What Reportedly Really Went On Behind The Scenes During Kate Middleton And Meghan Markle’s Wedding Day Spat: ‘All The Papers And Commentators Got This Wrong’

When looking back at where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship with the royal family started to sour, the Sussexes’ wedding seems to be a point of contention. By all accounts, there were issues with Princess Charlotte’s flower girl dress not fitting, leading to a spat that left one or both of the women in tears. Now, a new biography gives a different perspective, saying that what was reported isn’t what happened.

What A New Biography Says About Meghan Markle And Kate Middleton’s Argument

The story that circulated following the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s 2018 wedding was that Prince William’s wife had reached out to Meghan Markle about her daughter’s dress not fitting, and that the Suits actress’ response had left Kate Middleton in tears. Markle claimed the opposite.

However, a royal staff member quoted in the new biography Yes, Ma'am: The Secret Life of Royal Servants by Tom Quinn says the argument wasn’t one-sided, revealing (via Newsweek):

I can tell you that all the papers and commentators got this wrong, the truth is that as with many of these spats between sisters, brothers or even sisters-in-law, both sides were really upset. The truth is that during the discussions about the bridesmaid's dress Meghan said a few things she regretted and Kate said a few things she later regretted, but it was all in the heat of the moment. Both women were crying their eyes out!

Contrary to what has been reported and what Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have each said, it was not a case of one royal attacking the other, but rather both women getting upset as they each allegedly said things while emotions were running high.

Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Gave Different Accounts

That not only goes against what was reported in the press, but also what the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have said since stepping away from their royal duties. In their bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan Markle disputed the story that she had made Kate Middleton cry, claiming, “the reverse happened,” and the now-Princess of Wales had apologized and sent her flowers afterward.

Prince Harry’s corroboration of his wife’s version of the story was among the allegations in his memoir Spare, saying he found Meghan “on the floor sobbing” after her exchange with his sister-in-law.

So if it’s true that both royal wives were reduced to tears, how did the story become altered when it hit the papers? The staff member quoted in Yes Ma’am addressed that, too, saying:

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The other thing people forget is that when a private royal argument or row reaches the media, it gets subtly altered and usually made more significant than it really is. But even the royals tend to believe what they read in the newspapers if it suits them, so the incident with the bridesmaid's dress became a kind of marker for all the other problems that Meghan had with Kate and with William and other members of the family.

Meghan Markle has said the whole incident was a “turning point” in her relationship with Kate Middleton. So, it’s not really surprising that this incident is used to represent the overall strife within the family.

This new book comes amid reports that Meghan Markle has continued to use her royal title since moving back to the United States and that Prince William plans to put an end to that when he becomes king. It also seems that the royal family isn’t speaking to Prince Harry and his wife.

If you want to see more of what the Sussexes have said about the royal row, check out their docuseries Harry & Meghan, which can be streamed with a Netflix subscription.