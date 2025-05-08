'Maybe There's Room To Forgive, But They Won't Forget': Insider Explains Why Royal Family Isn't Talking To Prince Harry And Meghan Markle
Silent treatment.
Amid the ongoing rift between Prince Harry and the royal family, the possibility of reconciliation is being constantly debated, and the topic became seemingly more urgent last year with King Charles’ cancer diagnosis. However, after the Duke of Sussex said he doesn’t know “how much longer” his father has, an insider explained why their relationship has worsened to the point that the king isn’t talking to his younger son and Meghan Markle.
Prince Harry recently gave an interview with the BBC in which he said he can’t imagine bringing Meghan Markle and their two children back to the U.K. without the security detail they were stripped of after deciding to step away from their royal duties. Harry revealed King Charles III "won't speak to me because of this security stuff," and a source for Page Six explained:
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle certainly haven’t held back in describing their issues with the royal lifestyle. They gave a bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey when they moved to the United States, and the past few years have seen the release of their docuseries Harry & Meghan (streaming with a Netflix subscription) and some huge allegations in Harry’s tell-all memoir Spare.
While Prince Harry refused to disclose what was said between him and his father when he visited the U.K. after Charles’ cancer reveal, the Duke of Sussex had plenty to say to the BBC about his family’s security. Hugo Vickers, an author and friend of the royal family, thinks Harry only made things worse by doing that interview, saying:
OK, I’m not loving Mr. Vickers’ choice of phrase there, especially when talking about the Sussexes’ security and knowing how scarred Harry is by what happened to his mother, Princess Diana. One has to wonder if he’s right, though. Does every public statement push Charles further away?
The younger son of Charles and Diana has missed six Christmases with the royal family now. And while Prince Harry straight-up said to the BBC that, "I would love reconciliation with my family,” there is reportedly too much concern that anything said to him or Meghan Markle would just end up in Spare 2.
It is a sad situation, because there does seem to be love on both sides of the royal feud, but there’s a very obvious distrust on both sides as well. Prince Harry doesn’t trust that his family’s safety is a concern for the palace, while the royals don’t know if everything they say will end up in another tell-all exposé or Netflix miniseries.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Zendaya Twinned With Anna Sawai At The Met Gala, And Stylist Law Roach Sounded Mortified
Doctor Who’s Ruby Sunday Actress Confirmed A Villain Return For The Season 2 Finale, And I’m Looking Forward To This Rematch