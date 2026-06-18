Project Hail Mary Is Now Streaming, And You Can Watch It For $1 With This Deal
This deal is amaze!
I think it was less than a day after I saw Project Hail Mary for the first time in theaters that I knew I had to see it again (and again, and again), which I did (and did, and did). The 2026 sci-fi movie is undoubtedly that kind of film, with its excellent performances (Ryan Gosling, Sandra Huller, James Ortiz!), and humorous, scary and exciting moments. If you've been waiting for streaming to rewatch the movie, or to watch it for the first time, the time has come!
Project Hail Mary is officially available to stream on MGM+, and if you don't have the platform, now's the perfect time to sign up, as Amazon is running a deal for the add-on subscription service.
Amazon is running a promotion to add MGM+ to your Prime Video subscription for just $.99 per month for the first two months. After the two months are up, you'll pay $7.99 per month until you cancel. This deal ends on June 26.
If you're the bundling type, you can get MGM+ along with Starz and AMC+ Premium for $21.99/month.
Personally, I've already purchased the movie on VOD on Amazon the day it came out, so I'm all set (at least until the Blu-ray comes out, because I need the bonus features!). If you're not interested in purchasing the movie on digital right now, Amazon's MGM+ deal is a great option, particularly as an alternative to renting, as you'll have plenty of time to rewatch the movie.
What better way to make the most out of that $.99 for the first month than by watching Project Hail Mary (once, on repeat, whatever)? Plus, you get access to all of the other titles available on MGM+. That includes The Martian, another great sci-fi movie based on an Andy Weir novel.
If You Haven't Seen Project Hail Mary 🚀
Project Hail Mary stars Ryan Gosling and is a book-to-screen adaptation of Andy Weir's novel by the same name. The story follows Ryland Grace (Gosling), a science teacher who wakes up from a coma aboard a spaceship with no memory of why he's there. He soon discovers that he's the sole survivor of a mission to save Earth from an alien substance that's devouring the sun. This is Earth's last-ditch effort to stop what's happening before it's too late.
Amidst flashbacks of the events that led to him ending up on the ship, Grace comes into contact with an alien who's also trying to stop this substance from killing his planet.
- The movie is rated PG-13 (some thematic material and suggestive references)
- Run time is 2 hours and 36 minutes
- Critics and audiences have been largely positive on the movie, as it holds a 94% Certified Fresh critics score on Rotten Tomatoes, and an audience score of 95%.
If You HAVE Seen Project Hail Mary 👎
Here are some of the things we wrote about the movie. 🛑 Many of the articles below contain spoilers about the story and are meant to be read after you've seen it.
- The Backstory Behind Stratt's Tattoo In Project Hail Mary Needs To Be A Spinoff
- One Big Project Hail Mary Cameo Was Staring Us Right In The Face
- Some Key Project Hail Mary Movie Changes Could Make A Sequel A Lot Easier
- There Was One Thing I Wanted Project Hail Mary To Change For The Movie, And I’m SO Glad It Did
- I'm Super Surprised Project Hail Mary Changed One Key Detail From Grace's Big Choice At The End
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Kelly put her life-long love of movies, TV and books to greater use when she joined CinemaBlend as a freelance TV news writer in 2006, and went on to serve as the site’s TV Editor before joining the staff full-time in 2011 and moving over to other roles at the site. At present, she’s an Assistant Managing Editor who spends much of her time brainstorming and editing features, analyzing site data, working with writers and editors on content planning and the workflow, and (of course) continuing to obsess over the best movies and TV shows (those that already exist, and the many on the way). She graduated from SUNY Cortland with BA in Communication Studies and a minor in Cinema Studies. When she isn't working, she's probably thinking about work, or reading (or listening to a book), and making sure her cats are living their absolute best feline lives.
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