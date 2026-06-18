Project Hail Mary Is Now Streaming, And You Can Watch It For $1 With This Deal

I think it was less than a day after I saw Project Hail Mary for the first time in theaters that I knew I had to see it again (and again, and again), which I did (and did, and did). The 2026 sci-fi movie is undoubtedly that kind of film, with its excellent performances (Ryan Gosling, Sandra Huller, James Ortiz!), and humorous, scary and exciting moments. If you've been waiting for streaming to rewatch the movie, or to watch it for the first time, the time has come!

Project Hail Mary is officially available to stream on MGM+, and if you don't have the platform, now's the perfect time to sign up, as Amazon is running a deal for the add-on subscription service.

Personally, I've already purchased the movie on VOD on Amazon the day it came out, so I'm all set (at least until the Blu-ray comes out, because I need the bonus features!). If you're not interested in purchasing the movie on digital right now, Amazon's MGM+ deal is a great option, particularly as an alternative to renting, as you'll have plenty of time to rewatch the movie.

What better way to make the most out of that $.99 for the first month than by watching Project Hail Mary (once, on repeat, whatever)? Plus, you get access to all of the other titles available on MGM+. That includes The Martian, another great sci-fi movie based on an Andy Weir novel.

(Image credit: Amazon MGM Studios)

If You Haven't Seen Project Hail Mary 🚀

Project Hail Mary stars Ryan Gosling and is a book-to-screen adaptation of Andy Weir's novel by the same name. The story follows Ryland Grace (Gosling), a science teacher who wakes up from a coma aboard a spaceship with no memory of why he's there. He soon discovers that he's the sole survivor of a mission to save Earth from an alien substance that's devouring the sun. This is Earth's last-ditch effort to stop what's happening before it's too late.

Amidst flashbacks of the events that led to him ending up on the ship, Grace comes into contact with an alien who's also trying to stop this substance from killing his planet.

The movie is rated PG-13 (some thematic material and suggestive references)

Run time is 2 hours and 36 minutes

Critics and audiences have been largely positive on the movie, as it holds a 94% Certified Fresh critics score on Rotten Tomatoes, and an audience score of 95%.

If You HAVE Seen Project Hail Mary 👎

Here are some of the things we wrote about the movie. 🛑 Many of the articles below contain spoilers about the story and are meant to be read after you've seen it.