Two Of 2026's Best Movies (So Far) Are Streaming On Prime Video, And I Know What I'm Doing This Week

This has been an interesting year for films, as the 2026 movie schedule has delivered a unique selection of titles that everyone can enjoy. Amazon MGM Studios has been responsible for some of those great titles, including a couple of excellent book-to-screen adaptations . I've actually been anxious to see those two movies -- which are amongst 2026’s best so far -- and I'm pleased that they're now available to stream in the same week. Needless to say, I'm planning to have an epic movie night, courtesy of my Prime Video subscription .

Movie lovers may be excited to know that both Project Hail Mary and The Sheep Detectives are now streamable on Prime! Both movies were released in theaters earlier this year and have some major stars leading both of them. The charismatic Ryan Gosling headlines the cosmic PHM, while the lovable Hugh Jackman leads the family friendly romp about sheep solving a murder.

(Image credit: Amazon MGM Studios)

Based on the 2021 novel of the same name by Andy Weir, Project Hail Mary sees Gosling play Ryland Grace, an amnesiac middle school teacher who works up aboard a space shuttle and learns he's tasked with a major mission. Along the way, Grace also befriends an alien he names Rocky. Directed by