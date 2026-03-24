Going Into Project Hail Mary, I Was Intimidated By The Sci In This Sci-Fi, But The Movie Was So Accessible

Anyone who has read (or at least started) Andy Weir’s Project Hail Mary in the lead-up to the new book-to-screen adaptation starring Ryan Gosling knows that there’s a whole lot of "sci" in this sci-fi. I have to admit that, going into it, I was intimidated by the science at the core of this hotly anticipated release on the 2026 movie schedule, as there are some very complex topics, issues, and situations at the core of the new space adventure. That said, I was so off base with those fears.

Without giving too much away (I don’t want to spoil anything), this critically acclaimed sci-fi spectacle is one of those movies that finds the perfect balance between science and accessibility, making it both accessible and enlightening without sacrificing either. If you’ve been on the fence because of this, take a look at what I have to say.

(Image credit: Amazon MGM Studios)

This Movie Takes Complex Topics And Makes Them Easy To Understand

Full disclosure: I started reading Project Hail Mary a couple of years ago, and for one reason or another, I never finished it. It’s not because it was too complex a book to read, as it’s quite entertaining, but it does throw a lot at the reader. From spending the opening pages with Ryland Grace trying to make sense of his surroundings after waking up on a spaceship following a long coma to flashbacks about the life cycle of Astrophage (the microorganism eating energy from the sun) to a ton of math in both timelines, it’s easy to get your wires crossed.

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After watching the new sci-fi movie and having some time to digest it all, I have to say that Drew Goddard’s adaptation and the direction by Phil Lord and Chris Miller make this an easy-to-follow (and understand) adventure where you never really get lost in the science. It’s similar to The Martian (also written by Andy Weir and adapted by Goddard) in that it gives you enough information to make sense of the plot but not so much that you’re sitting in a theater with a calculator or pen and pencil.

(Image credit: Amazon MGM Studios)

This Doesn’t Necessarily Mean The Movie Dumbs Anything Down

Just like Ryland Grace speaking with his students early in the movie and making them work to get the answer, Project Hail Mary doesn’t dumb everything down. If you’re worried about some of the book’s more intricate scientific qualities (especially those scenes where Ryland is trying to make the astrophage mate in the lab), those sequences are still there, but just made easier to follow. Instead of including all the nitty-gritty details or eliminating them altogether and saying something along the lines of “Science happened,” the movie finds a good middle ground.

That said, I’m sure Neil DeGrasse Tyson is going to have issues with the math and sciences, but that shouldn’t be a problem for audiences. While it is true that you have to think, you don’t have to think so hard that you lose track of the comedy and emotion at the heart of this fun-loving and eye-popping space adventure.