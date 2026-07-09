Amazon Posted A Project Hail Mary Reaction Video Of Rocky Watching Himself, And I Need More

It didn't take me long after my first viewing of Project Hail Mary to realize I was not going to be able to get enough of Rocky, which is part of the reason why I returned to the theater to rewatch the film more than once after the 2026 movie's release. James Ortiz's delightful character is the gift who keeps on giving, and not just in the actual movie. For the film's theatrical release, we saw funny and adorable video promos featuring the Eridian character. Now that the movie is streaming, Rocky is back for a new video, and this one has me begging Amazon MGM Studios for more.

Timed for the Prime Video streaming arrival of Phil Lord and Christopher Miller's book-to-screen adaptation of Andy Weir's sci-fi novel, Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios released a 2+ minute video, which shows Rocky watching a clip from Project Hail Mary. Check it out below:

Project Hail Mary | Rocky Reacts | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Listen, some people might not appreciate watching Rocky state a lot of the obvious non-stop as he watches himself and his friend Ryland Grace (Ryan Gosling) on screen, but I'm here for it. I love how perplexed he gets at the part when Grace gets scared by his first sight of Rocky, and I love the gestures Rocky does (including his solo fist-bump and excited feet-taps) while talking. Rocky's body language is one of his best features, so having him visible on screen for the reaction clip is a big part of why it works. I could honestly sit for at least an hour of Rocky watching this movie and sharing what's going through his mind, if not the entire movie.

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"Words Of Encouragement."

Is it too much to hope that this could be a snippet of a bonus feature for the home video release? Probably, considering it isn't mentioned on Amazon's listing for the Project Hail Mary Blu-ray, and Rocky specifically shouts out YouTube in the video.

The home video release happens in August, with the limited edition Steelbook hitting shelves (at Amazon, exclusively) in October. Tragically, neither mentions any kind of commentary featuring Rocky. The closest thing we might get to that would be the "Earth's Favorite Eridian" feature, which I'm assuming is some kind of featurette focused on Rocky. Will it merely be about Rocky, or will it feature the actual Eridian in character? Either way, that feature sounds like a win, but hear me out...