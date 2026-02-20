Edgar Wright And More Big Names Screened Project Hail Mary, And Now I'm Even More In My Feels

As somebody who counts The Martian among my favorite movies of the 21st century, and one of the best sci-fi movies ever, I have certainly been excited about the book-to-screen adaptation of Andy Weir's Project Hail Mary. The trailer for the film has been setting up the audience for an emotional journey, and now that a number of high-profile names in Hollywood have seen the flick, I’m getting even more excited.

The rest of us must still wait a month for the release of Project Hail Mary on the 2026 movie schedule, but it was recently screened for an audience that contained the likes of director Edgar Wright, Josh Gad, and more Hollywood names. Wright took to X to welcome directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller back to live-action movies, and their return is apparently stunning. The Shaun of the Dead director said in part…

Was lucky enough to see 'Project Hail Mary' on a towering IMAX screen last night. A long overdue big-screen live-action return for [Phil Lord] & [Chris Miller], it's a dazzling but very human epic. The level of detail in every aspect of the production was awe inspiring not least the puppetry.

Wright went on to praise screenwriter Drew Goddard, stars Ryan Gosling and Sandra Hüller, and more aspects of the film. It sounds like IMAX may be the way to see this one due to the film’s epic scale.

Fans of the book written by Andy Weir have been vocally upset by the marketing for the book-to-screen adaptation of Project Hail Mary, as some feel the trailers give away a major spoiler in the story. However, several of the people who saw the movie had read the book before, and they certainly didn’t seem to feel knowledge of the events spoiled anything. On Instagram, Josh Gad said…

Ladies and gentlemen, I give you the first masterpiece of 2026. I don’t know how the hell they did it, but [Phil Lord, Chris Miller, Drew Goddard and Aditya Sood] along with Amy Pascal and Rachel O’Conner have delivered a PERFECT adaptation of a book I thought was impossible to adapt. The novel by [Andy Weir] is one of my all time favorites and the movie somehow matches it pound for pound.

Actor Ken Jeong seemingly hasn’t read the book based on his Instagram comments. However, his wife had, and they both absolutely loved Project Hail Mary. He’s the second person to call the movie a “masterpiece” and the second to focus on the humanity of the story. He said…

Project Hail Mary is one of my wife’s favorite books and now it’s our favorite movie of 2026. A masterpiece of humor, science, tension, and humanity.

Considering that Phil Lord and Chris Miller have made me cry over Spider-Man and LEGOs, I’m fully expecting Project Hail Mary to be an emotional experience. These directors have a nearly spotless track record of greatness, but this may be their best work. Actor Paul Scheer certainly thinks so as he posted to X…

This might be my favorite thing [Lord and Miller] have made. It's part 2001 part ET and a bit Planes Trains and Automobiles. It reminds you of what big blockbusters [sic] should be.

Project Hail Mary was already one of the 2026 movies I was most excited for, but now I’m going to have a hard time waiting for this one to open. My expectations have been raised, but based on this feedback, I certainly expect my expectations to still be met when I sit down in the theater on March 20 to see the movie for myself.