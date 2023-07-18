Reacher Fans Have Been Waiting Awhile For New Eps, And I Couldn't Be More Pumped It Finally Got A Release Date

Enough with all of this waiting. It has simply been too damn long since Jack Reacher fans got to see the towering Alan Ritchson beating all sorts of ass as our favorite wandering vigilante in the original series Reacher , easily one of the best shows available on Amazon Prime Video . The first season of Reacher aired in February of 2022, and while we have been stockpiling information on Reacher Season 2 , a release date eluded us. Until now. Sort of.

A new video released by Prime Video teased a slate of movies and television shows that will be arriving between now and the end of this year. And near the very beginning of the video, we are informed that Alan Ritchson will be returning as Jack Reacher in December 2023. What date specifically? Well, that is not part of the video. But we do get this awesome shot of Reacher walking up on some dude and punching his hand through the driver’s side window. Classic Reacher.

(Image credit: Amazon Prime Video)

We don’t get a ton of new Reacher footage in the montage video, which I will include below (just so you can see for yourself). We do see Alan Ritchson’s hulking shoulders from behind as he walks through a major city – suggesting a shift in location from the rural Georgia backdrop of Reacher Season 1.

But we knew that was going to be the case, as Reacher Season 2 will be adapting the Lee Child book Bad Luck and Trouble , which is an outstanding choice. This isn’t the second book, chronologically, in the Child series. Which some fans thought the series might do, as Reacher Season 1 adapted the first Jack Reacher book, Killing Floor. But the action in Bad Luck and Trouble shifts to Los Angeles, where Reacher and members of his elite former army investigators look into the murder of two colleagues. It seems their two friends were involved with serious dealings that link L.A. and Las Vegas, and Reacher isn’t going to stop until he figures out who did this to his veteran associates.

Also, Jack Reacher just likes a good reason to blow into town and smash some heads. Here’s that Amazon Prime Video that shows brief Reacher Season 2 footage:

And now we begin counting down until December, which is close, but still too far away given the amount of time we have waited for new episodes of this series. I’m genuinely curious if Season 1 was a fluke, or if Ritchson and showrunner Nick Santora have cracked the formula on the Lee Child series, making Season 2 the next installment in a long line of successful Reacher seasons.