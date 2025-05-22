Alan Ritchson 'Stopped By The Neagley Set' And There Are BTS Pics To Prove It. But I'm Even More Hyped About The Reacher Season 4 Info He Just Dropped
Alan Ritchson is already back in the Reacher universe
In the era of streaming television, one of the biggest headaches for fans is that it can easily be multiple years in between seasons of their favorite shows. We had to wait three years for Severance Season 2, and the wait for many other series are nearly as bad. This makes it good news for fans of Prime Video’s Reacher, as the series spinoff is moving along, and it turns out the first steps of Season 4 are also already being taken.
When Alan Ritchson announced that his new movie Runner had wrapped production, fans were hopeful that a return to Reacher was imminent. Filming on the new season is likely still a couple of months away, but the actor is clearly getting himself in a Reacher state of mind.
Alan Ritchson Visited The Set Of The Reacher Spinoff
The upcoming Reacher spinoff series, Neagley, is currently filming, and it will focus on the character played by Maria Sten in the previous three seasons of the show. Ritchson recently posted to Instagram that he dropped by the set of the new show to visit his co-star as well as many of the crew who also work on Reacher.
Alongside the picture of himself with Sten and several key members of the Reacher production team, the actor said...…
Fans have wondered if we might see a role for Ritchson, even if only a cameo, in Neagley. While nothing has been officially announced, Ritchson and Sten were recently seen filming together in what certainly appears to be a scene for the new series.
Ritchson Is Already Preparing For Reacher Season 4
Once Neagley wraps filming, shooting is expected to begin on Reacher Season 4. However, that doesn’t mean Alan Ritchson doesn’t have work to do now. His recent post also included images of him working on stunt choreography for what he says will be the most physical season of the show for him so far. Ritchson said…
Alan Ritchson is certainly doing his part to get everybody with a Prime Video subscription hyped, as he’s already suggesting the new season could be the best one so far. He continued…
Reacher fans are certainly hoping that the next season is even better than what’s come before. When we’ll get to see it is still a mystery, but as long as things keep moving forward, the new season will get closer every day.
