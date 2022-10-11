Reacher Season 2: 5 Quick Things We Know About The Amazon Series

Most audiences may agree that we have seen some truly great action movies in recent years, but I might be inclined to say that now is an even better time for action TV shows. Furthermore, a streaming service giving fans of the genre some of the most exciting and grittiest episodic content they could ask for is Amazon Prime Video — home of Jack Ryan with John Krasinski and the Chris Pratt-led The Terminal List, to name a few. However, the real standout from the bunch has to be Reacher.

Based on a series of novels by Australian author Lee Child, the premiere season of the show was as complex as it was thrilling, gave fans a version of title hero, Jack Reacher (played by Alan Ritchson), that's more accurate to the source material than Tom Cruise’s cinematic portrayal, and was such a massive, immediate hit upon release that Reacher Season 2 was greenlit just three days later.

At the moment, we cannot quell fans’ anticipation with any word on when the Reacher’s next adventure will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video, but there is plenty more that we can tell you about it now. The following is a quick guide to the hulking, witty badass’ upcoming returning, starting with what to expect from the story.

(Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Reacher Season 2 Is Based On Lee Child’s Bad Luck And Trouble

Killing Floor — the first book of Lee Child’s Jack Reacher series and his 1997 debut novel — appropriately served as the basis for Reacher Season 1, which sees the titular former Army Ranger embroiled in a conspiracy that becomes a mission of personal revenge while visiting a small town in Georgia. When asked which novel he would adapt next, star Alan Ritchson suggested going in chronological order and taking inspiration from Child’s second book, Die Trying.

Well, as Ritchson himself revealed in a tweet, the series is going in a different direction, but still will see our hero go down a path of vengeance once again. Reacher Season 2 will be based on the 11th book in the series, Bad Luck and Trouble, in which Reacher finds himself involved in yet another deadly conspiracy with shocking ties to his own personal life. This time, it is people he used to serve in the Army with who suddenly start turning up dead, leading to a bitter reunion with surviving members of his old special investigations unit — the Elite 110th — as they work together to get to the bottom of it.

(Image credit: Amazon Prime Video)

Alan Ritchson Will Return To Lead The Reacher Cast

Standing at over six feet and weighing 205 lbs, Alan Ritchson was more than just the perfect choice to lead Amazon Prime’s Reacher cast as the title hero, but is, practically, the physical manifestation of Jack Reacher as Lee Child described him on the pages of his books. Thus, we can thankfully say that the physically imposing, but endearingly talented, actor — also known from movies and TV shows like the live-action Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles reboot and the raunchy sports comedy, Blue Mountain State, to name a few — is coming back to reprise what might be remembered one day as his definitive role.

One of the questions we had about Reacher Season 2 upon its initial announcement was whether or not any actors from Season 1 might join Ritchson for the next installment. We then speculated that Frances Neagley — a former colleague and friend of Reacher who appears in several of Child’s novels — might have the best chance of making another appearance. Indeed, Maria Sten has been tapped to reprise the role for more ass-kicking in the Reacher Season 2 cast.

(Image credit: CBS)

New Reacher Season 2 Cast Members Include Rory Cochrane, Serinda Swan, And More

It does not look like any other character favorites — such as Malcom Goodwin as Oscar Finlay or Willa Fitzgerald as Roscoe Conklin — will show up this time, considering how Reacher Season 1 ended, but the Reacher Season 2 cast will feature plenty of exciting newcomers. Serinda Swan of Marvel’s Inhumans stars as private investigator Karla Dixon, who also served in the Army with Reacher alongside Luke Bilyk as Calvin Franz, Dean McKenzie as Stan Lowery, Edsson Morales as Manuel Orozco, Andres Collantes as Jorge Sanchez, and Shannon Kook-Chun as Tony Swan. Amazon Prime’s Outer Range star, Shaun Sipos, has been cast as another military vet named David O’Donnell, whom Reacher is also very close to.

As an elusive figure known only as A.M., we have The Sandman cast’s Ferdinand Kingsley, who will also appear on Reacher Season 2 alongside Dazed and Confused stand-out, Rory Cochrane, as former NYPD detective Shane Langston and The Wire star Domenick Lombardozzi as current NYPD detective, Guy Russo. Also playing a New York cop named Marsh is Al Sapienza (who had a recurring role on fellow Amazon thriller, Jack Ryan), alongside Josh Blacker as Lt. Col. Hortense Fields — overseer of the Elite 110th — and Ty Victor Olsson as a vicious contract killer targeting Reacher’s unit named Saropian.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Reacher Season 2 Is Now In Production

As we mentioned earlier, Reacher Season 2 has still not been given an official premiere date. However, we can say that filming for the latest set of episodes is already in progress, as of September 23, 2022.

The production launch was announced in a funny video posted to Instagram from both Alan Ritchson’s own account and the official account for Reacher. It sees the actor claiming that he and the crew are going “bigger and better than ever” and kicking things off by slapping the show’s official slate before saying that he believes the slate is too small for how big the new season is going to be. He is brought a slightly bigger (but still comically large) slate, but then decides to bring in a slate that even the muscular actor has trouble dragging across the ground before deciding that it could still be bigger than even that.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Developer Nick Santora Is Coming Back As Showrunner

The person responsible for bringing Reacher to television is Nick Santora — previously known as an executive producer for Prison Break and for his Emmy nominated adaptation of The Most Dangerous Game that was originally made for Quibi. Santora is, once again, running things for Reacher Season 2 and also shares an executive producing credit with the person responsible for creating Jack Reacher in the first place: Lee Child.

Also signed on as executive producers for Reacher Season 2 are Don Granger (also a producer for Tom Cruise’s Jack Reacher movies and other action films), Scott Sullivan (who wrote three episodes of Season 1), and Adam Higgs, who also worked with Santora on CBS’ Scorpion. Representing Skydance Television as EPs are David Ellison, David Goldberg, and Bill Bost.

While Alan Ritchson’s larger-than-life hero is in for some Bad Luck, given the success of its debut run, we are sure that Amazon will have No Trouble scoring another big win with Reacher Season 2.