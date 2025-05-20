Alan Ritchson And Maria Sten Were Seen Filming At A Cubs Game, And It Gives Me A Hope For The Reacher Universe

Season 3 of Reacher only concluded in March, but fans hopefully won’t have to wait too long for more from Alan Ritchson in the title role. Reacher Season 4 is on the way, but we likely won’t even need to wait for that to arrive in full, as it looks like we may indeed get a Reacher apperance in the new spinoff series starring Maria Sten.

Maria Stein has played Reacher’s friend and ally Neagley in all three previous seasons of the series, and while her role wasn’t nearly as prominent in the most recent season, fans with a Prime Video subscription won’t have to worry as she’s getting her own spinoff series that is expected to air before Reacher Season 4.

Will Alan Ritchson Appear In The Neagley Spinoff?

A video surfaced on Instagram of Alan Ritchson and Maria Sten drinking beer at a Chicago Cubs game. However, the pair weren’t just hanging out. They were actually filming during an in-progress game. This leads to the question of what they were filming, because as far as we know, it wasn’t Reacher Season 4.

Everything we’ve heard is that Reacher Season 4 hasn’t started filming yet. What is reportedly filming right now is the Neagley spinoff series, which means this scene is likely a part of that show, confirming a role, even if only a cameo, for Alan Ritchson’s Jack Reacher.

An appearance for Ritchson certainly makes a lot of sense. While you want your spinoff main character to be able to carry the show on their own, fans will be looking for those connections between the two series, especially at the very beginning. His appearance will likely be promoted when the show debuts, which will likely help draw fans to check it out and hopefully enjoy it.

Reacher Season 4 Should Still Be Filming Relatively Soon

Fans who are waiting for Reacher Season 4 hopefully won’t have to wait too much longer. The expectation is that once the spinoff has wrapped filming, production will begin in short order on the new season. Many of the crew who have been working on Reacher are currently busy with the spinoff, so once that’s done, they can all get to work on the main series.

Alan Ritchson only recently wrapped production on his new movie Runner, which had fans excited that he would be returning to the Reacher world soon. It’s even possible, though less likely, that this actually is a scene from Season 4. If Sten’s Neagly is going to have a limited role in the next season, which is possible considering she now has her own spinoff, any scenes she is filming might have been slotted into the spinoff's production.

Whatever the case, the world of Reacher is expanding, which is great news for fans. While we don’t know when the spinoff or the new Reacher season will actually make it to fans, everything is moving forward.