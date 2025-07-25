'Work On Reacher's Been A Little Rough This Year,’ And Alan Ritchson Proved It By Showing Off His Black Eye

Reacher Season 4 is currently in production, and it looks like punches are not being pulled, literally. While there isn’t too much known about what will be in store for the fourth season, Alan Ritchson has been sharing some “high octane” details about the upcoming episodes. So it’s not surprising to know that filming Season 4 is getting intense, and Ritchson proved that by showing off his black eye.

As the titular Jack Reacher, Ritchson has been through the wringer in the first three seasons of the drama. He’s gotten pretty beat up and even had to spar another big guy in Season 3 (which aired earlier on the 2025 TV schedule). But fans knew what he would be getting into with the last season from the jump, as even the trailer showed Jack Reacher getting beaten up. Now that he’s filming Season 4, that action is continuing, as the actor shared a video to Instagram showing off a black eye, saying that work on Reacher’s “been a little rough this year.”

What exactly Jack Reacher will be getting himself into in Season 4 is unknown, but the show seems to be pulling out all the punches… pun intended. Of course, it’s not anything that Richtson isn’t used to, since Reacher is not the only project that he’s been getting beat up for. He was bloody and battered for a new movie that he shot right before filming for Reacher Season 4 began, too.

Plus, he has a history of quite literally diving into the action on this series available with an Amazon Prime subscription.

As for what exactly he’s previously gone through while filming Reacher, he’s been thrown against a wall nearly a dozen times in a row and was even knocked unconscious while filming the third season. And Paulie actor Olivier Richters previously told CinemaBlend that filming the fight between Reacher and Paulie was the “most physically demanding thing” either of them had done. So, yeah, Reacher is a physically intense project to make, and that's putting it lightly.

Luckily, Reacher is not just all about Alan Ritchson’s character getting beaten up. There is plenty of drama and action sequences that don’t involve someone getting hurt. Of course, there is also the insane number of times that Ritchson is shirtless, and I would love to have the job of whoever is responsible for taking those pictures.

It’s unknown when Reacher Season 4 will premiere, but the wait will be worth it, even if it means seeing Jack Reacher getting beaten up again. However, I will admit, I hope the series shows us how he got that black eye. But for now, while we anticipate that, fans can look forward to more BTS content from Ritchson while watching the first three seasons of Reacher on Prime Video.