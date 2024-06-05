A Reporter Has 'Heard Good Things' About Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley. What Jerry Bruckheimer Had To Say In Response
Netflix's new Beverly Hills Cop movie is getting some decent early buzz.
Top Gun: Maverick successfully brought back one of the best '80s movies to massive success at the box office. Now, another film of the same era, also produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, is looking to do the same on the small screen. The Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F release date on Netflix is next month, and it sounds like it might also be a big hit.
Jerry Bruckheimer recently spoke with THR about his recent successes and upcoming 2024 movies, and during the discussion, the reporter mentioned that the early buzz for the new Beverly Hills Cop movie has been quite good. Bruckheimer says the reason for that is that while the movie will have all the action and laughs we expect, it also has an emotional core that audiences will likely respond to. He explained…
The Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F trailer shows us the storyline that Jerry Bruckheimer is talking about. We see Eddie Murphy’s character try to call his daughter when he’s in Beverly Hills, only for her to hang up on him. We also see them together in some other shots in the trailer, so they likely have plenty of time to work through their issues as father and daughter find a way to reconnect.
While any good movie needs some way to emotionally engage its audience, a good Beverly Hills Cop movie also requires great action and humor. Jerry Bruckheimer promises that the new film has that. Eddie Murphy has admitted the action part was tough, as he’s 40 years older than he was in the original Beverly Hills Cop, but if the movie is able to be as much fun as the groundbreaking original, we’re all in for a treat.
The Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F cast reunites most of the core characters of the previous films. In that way, the movie is very much like Top Gun: Maverick as it celebrates the original while taking the story in a new direction that makes sense based on the time that has passed.
Of course, gaging success for Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F will be a little different than gaging it for Top Gun: Maverick. There won’t be box office receipts to count. Instead, there will be viewership numbers that Netflix will choose when, or if, to release. But considering just how many hundreds of millions of people have Netflix, the number who might watch the new movie could actually exceed that of Top Gun: Maverick.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.