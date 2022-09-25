Beverly Hills Cop 4: 6 Quick Things We Know About The Movie

Are you ready for the return of a comedic franchise that literally shaped my childhood? Because I am.

Beverly Hills Cop 4 is finally in production, after we were left wondering for a time if it was even still happening, the long-awaited sequel to the franchise that further cemented actor Eddie Murphy's career , when the first Beverly Hills Cop released in 1984.

It’s been forever since we’ve seen the star reprise his role of Axel Foley in this funny franchise, and now, we’re actually going to be getting another film. But where is this movie going to be releasing? Who else is going to be starring in it? For all the quick things you need, here are some things we already know about the upcoming sequel.

Beverly Hills Cop 4 Will Release On Netflix As Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley

Don’t worry about having to leave your couch to watch the movie, as the sequel is going to be coming to Netflix, according to Deadline . The film was also given a new title - Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley - who is obviously the main character.

To be honest, it’s not that surprising that this is going straight to a streaming service. The theater industry hasn’t been the same since the COVID-19 pandemic. In my mind, I think this will be a great way for more people to see the Beverly Hills Cop franchise than ever before.

While these comedies in the past have been distributed by Paramount Picture, Paramount is still producing the flick. Netflix has been producing hit after hit lately, and this isn’t the first time that they’ve acquired the rights to a film franchise that was once in theaters, such as with the Knives Out mysteries , so I’ll be happy to welcome Beverly Hills Cop 4 into the mix.

There’s no set release date yet, so don’t expect it to be on any 2022 movie release schedule .

Eddie Murphy Will Return To Star

It wouldn’t quite be Beverly Hills Cop 4 without its lead character, and thankfully, it’s been confirmed that Murphy is returning for the fourth film, as shown in the Deadline article from before.

He has had a bit of a career resurgence in the last few years. While he took a break from acting for a bit, he came back strong with his performance in another Netflix original film, Dolemite Is My Name , and in 2021 released the Amazon Original movie, Coming 2 America , a sequel to his 1988 hit, so it’s super great to see him back in action and working on roles that we all know him for.

Taylour Paige, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Paul Reiser, And More Are Starring As Well

While Eddie Murphy is the star of Beverly Hills Cop 4, there are plenty of other stars who are signed on as well. According to the Deadline article from before, both Taylour Paige and Joseph Gordon-Levitt have signed on to star in the film opposite him.

The two actors have been seen in several projects. Paige most recently had a role in the Netflix film, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, and Gordon-Levitt has appeared in a variety of shows and fantastic movies. One of his most recent was the live-action version of Pinocchio on Disney+, where he voiced Jiminy Cricket, and he starred in the Showtime series about the founder of Uber, Super Pumped.

But, they aren’t the only cast members confirmed for the sequel. According to Deadline, Judge Reinhold, John Ashton, Paul Reiser and Bronson Pinchot are confirmed to return for the sequel, each reprising their respective original characters from the franchise.

It’s exciting to see characters from the previous films come back for something as big as this, and I can’t wait to see what kind of story they tell. While the reviews for the third film weren’t that great, I have a feeling that including both veterans of the franchise, as well as new faces, is going to make it a good revival to the series and be a great addition to the franchise.

Mark Molloy Is Set To Direct

If you were wondering who was going to be directing Beverly Hills Cop 4, that’s going to be Mark Molloy , according to the Deadline article from before. I’m sure that name doesn’t sound that familiar, as this is Molloy’s first directing credit in a feature-length film.

Molloy has directed several film shorts before, such as the Apple at Work – The Underdogs short, as well as video shorts for businesses such as Go Daddy, Nissan, and another short for Apple. However, this will be his first time helming a movie, and I’m eager to see how he brings his creative style to a big comedic project like this one.

The Script Will Be Penned By Will Beall

Beverly Hills Cop 4 already has its script covered. According to the Deadline article from before, Will Beall penned the screenplay for the upcoming action comedy sequel.

Beall has written several scripts in Hollywood for shows and movies you might recognize. Most notably, he co-wrote the story and screenplay for DC’s Auqaman, starring Jason Momoa . He also wrote episodes for Castle, Training Day, and Deputy, which he also created. Beall also co-wrote the story for Zack Snyder’s Justice League, which had a huge release on HBO Max in 2021 after fans everywhere demanded that Warner Bros. “ restore the Snyder-verse ,” so Beall has some resume behind him.

Will he able to use all that writing talent for a highly-anticipated comedy sequel? Only time will tell.

Filming For Beverly Hills Cop 4 Began In August

Don’t worry about wondering if production is happening, because it’s been confirmed that Beverly Hills Cop 4 is currently filming. According to Comicbook , it was confirmed by a producer that filming for the long-awaited sequel was starting in August 2022.

When production is going to end, I’m not entirely sure, but I’m hoping that since it’s begun as of this writing in September 2022, that means we’re going to get some form of a release date given to us within the next year.

Beverly Hills Cop 4 is something that I’m sure we are all looking forward to, and now I’m just hoping for the time to go by quicker so I get the chance to watch this film sooner. Are you excited as I am?