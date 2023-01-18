Rian Johnson Is Now Writing Knives Out 3, Talks Why He's 'Excited' About The Threequel

It’s been almost a full month since Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery premiered to Netflix subscribers following its brief theatrical run in late November. Like its predecessor, Glass Onion has been met with critical acclaim, with folks still talking about the standalone sequel’s biggest and most shocking twists. But for Rian Johnson, the writer and director behind these movies, he’s already in the midst of writing Knives Out 3, and he’s shared why he’s so “excited” about the threequel.

We’ve known that Knives Out 3 is on the way ever since Netflix acquired the rights to it and Glass Onion after Lionsgate handled distributing the first Knives Out movie, but for the fans of Daniel Craig’s Benoit Blanc out there, it’s surely good to hear that Rian Johnson is now crafting the Souther detective’s next adventure. While Johnson is still hoping to return to the Star Wars franchise someday, he had this to say to Empire about why he’s tackling Knives Out 3 next:

I’m making the next [Benoit Blanc movie] next because it’s the most exciting thing right now to me. That’s served me really well. I feel like any movie I’m making, I need to be making it because I can’t imagine doing anything else. I’m jumping into the next Benoit Blanc next because I can’t think about another story.

Remember that Rian Johnson wasn’t particularly jazzed about A Knives Out Mystery being tacked onto Glass Onion’s title, so don’t expect him to refer to the threequel as Knives Out 3. That caveat aside, if the next Benoit Blanc movie is the main thing on his creative mind at the moment, then it’s appropriate that he get this out of his system now rather than try to push it aside and focus on another project. However, Johnson also clarified that at the moment, he doesn’t have a concrete plan laid out for Knives Out 3 just yet, saying:

I’ve got a big cloud of ideas, but it hasn’t all snapped into focus yet. It’s exciting, though, and it’s very, very different from this one. That’s what I’m excited about.

In other words, it will be a while until plot information concerning Knives Out 3 comes out, but at least Rian Johnson has an excess of ideas to work with rather than a shortage. One thing we can safely count on, though, is that as was the case between Knives Out and Glass Onion, Daniel Craig will likely be the only returning face for Knives Out 3. After all, this whodunnit film series revolves around Benoit Blanc meeting a new cast of colorful characters and figuring out which among them committed murder. Beyond that though, the sky’s the limit on where this third movie could take the investigator, and as we speak, Johnson’s hard at work assembling the complete picture.

As soon as any specific information about Knives Out 3 comes in, CinemaBlend will pass it along.