Rings Of Power's Latest Season 2 Trailer Shows Sauron And Other Evils Taking Over, And Now I Have A Deeply Stressful Theory

We've known for a while now that Rings of Power Season 2 would focus on the villains, especially now that Sauron's identity has been revealed. However, this latest trailer for the Lord of the Rings prequel series set to premiere on the 2024 TV schedule has confirmed that Sauron isn't the only evil entity we need to worry about.

As you can see in the trailer above, we'll also be dealing with the rings(!), more orcs and new monsters, along with Sauron. And I have to say, seeing clips that hint at our heroes being corrupted by the rings has scared me to my core and left me with a stressful theory.

Prime Video (Image credit: Prime Video)

Breaking Down The Rings Of Power Season 2 Trailer

While we’ve already gotten a trailer for Rings of Power Season 2, this one revealed a lot more when it comes to the threats our heroes will be facing this season. Of course, this included a great look at Sauron, as he emerged with a new disguise to aid Celebrimbor in the creation of the rings. We also got looks at the characters being tempted by the rings. Notably, Galadriel was seen putting it on. Various other characters are also seen with the jewelry.

On top of that, we got first looks at new monsters and creatures, including a young Shelob, Hill-troll Damrod, a sea worm, ents and an army of Barrow-wights.

All of this is so exciting, don’t get me wrong. However, seeing these glimpses of primary characters taken over by the rings and Sauron – who literally said “You will give me the nine” – scares me, and it’s left me with a stressful theory.

(Image credit: Prime Video)

My Stressful Theory About Rings Of Power Season 2

Much like the Lord of the Rings movies, two of the major evil entities at play are Sauron and the rings, and as one of the show’s new characters Tom Bombadil says in the trailer “every soul in Middle-earth is in peril.” Charlie Vickers’ big bad needs “rings” not “armies” as Galadriel explained, and it looks like he’s going to get them…

In Season 1, both weren't a direct threat. Sauron was in hiding and the rings hadn't been made yet. However, that's about to change, and that's stressful. While we knew this was coming, I didn't expect to see Galadriel tempted by the ring's powers so quickly, and the trailer seems to suggest that she's going to be taken over by it in some capacity.

She's the hero of this show, and just the possibility of seeing her go down this dark path is haunting. It also leads me to believe that Elrond will have to step up this season to save her and the others who could be taken by the powers of the ring and/or Sauron. This thought really took over when Galadriel could be heard saying:

Promise me, Elrond, you will not stop until he’s destroyed.

In Season 1, Galadriel developed a strong relationship with Sauon (as she thought he was Halbrand), and it’s unclear how she’ll be impacted by his betrayal. I have a hunch it won’t be good, and my theory of her being corrupted by power revolves heavily around her being tempted by the ring and Sauron, which is scary.

I've maintained that Season 2 of Rings of Power will be way scarier than Season 1, and the potential of seeing our heroes cross the lines into villainy frightens me. It also excites me though, and I can't wait to use my Prime Video subscription to see where this story goes as it premieres on August 29.