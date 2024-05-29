Lord Of The Rings' Tom Bombadil Is Finally Making His On-Screen Debut In Rings Of Power, And I'm Thrilled About The Showrunners' Plan For Him
We finally get to see Tom Bombadil in live-action!
Tom Bombadil, a divisive character in the Lord of the Rings universe who has never appeared on screen, is finally making his long-awaited debut in live-action in Season 2 of Rings of Power. It might shock people that I’m excited about this, seeing as it does make sense why he was cut from the movies. However, let me tell you right now, I’m not just excited, I’m thrilled about the showrunners' plan for him.
Along with the reveal that Rory Kinnear has joined the Rings of Power Season 2 cast as Tom Bombadil, the showrunners went into detail about why they decided to bring the character into live-action. When Season 2 premieres on the 2024 TV schedule, we’ll get to see him interacting with The Stranger and learn about why he’s coming into the story now. And his role in this epic tale is making me very excited.
Tom Bombadil Is Joining Season 2 Of Rings Of Power, Marking His Debut In The Lord Of The Rings Live-Action Universe
Before we jump into his role in Season 2, co-showrunner Patrick McKay started off by explaining why we’ve probably never seen Tom Bombadil on screen yet. He’s a pacifist and he’s kind of a silly character with his songs and brightly colored clothing. He’s also “older than old,” as the books described him. With all that in mind, McKay told Vanity Fair why now was the time to bring the curious character onto the screen:
While Bombadil doesn’t have a “particularly strong agenda,” as co-showrunner J.D. Payne put it, I’m fascinated by his outlook on the world and the discourse that included even Tolkien saying he’s “not an important person to the narrative.” Honestly, I can’t wait to see how it impacts (or simply exists within) the world of Rings of Power.
I’m Thrilled About The Showrunners' Plan For This Lord Of The Rings Character
As the article notes, the co-showrunners were drawn to Bombadil because of his “mystery and passivity,” and that is what excites me too. Payne explained that they liked the idea that the character is “a helper,” and that he cares deeply for the natural world. With that in mind, going into Season 2, he’ll be living in his second home in Rhûn.
If you remember, at the end of Season 1, The Stranger was headed to this land so he could find his purpose. Theories suggest that The Stranger could be Gandalf, and he’s on a journey to become the legendary magical man. Whether that’s true or not, Tom Bombadil will serve a purpose on this main character’s journey, as Payne explained:
As the article notes, there is a massive fascination around Tom Bombadil, and while I haven’t read the books myself, I’m very familiar with the lore and have always been fascinated by this character.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
I’m someone who adores the softer scenes in Lord of the Rings, and I’m a fan of simply wandering around this fantastical world. In Season 1, my favorite storyline was The Stranger’s with the Halflings and his journey to figure out who he was. While vital and violent at times, it was one of the kinder and less action-packed storylines, and it allowed us to sit within this world and take it all in. I’m hoping that as The Stranger goes on his journey in Season 2, incorporating Tom Bombadil will allow for more moments like this.
Payne and McKay explained that in these scenes including the character, he’ll offer “playful guidance to the otherwise heavy and ominous Stranger.”
Going into these new episodes, we know it will be darker, as the Rings of Power’s Season 2 trailer teased, and Sauron will be wreaking his havoc. The showrunners said Bombadil will provide some levity in this dark world, as Payne said:
While the action is cool, and I love it, let us not forget that it’s set in a whimsical and magical world that should be seen and loved. I feel like this plan for Tom Bombadil will let viewers and the characters take a moment to smell the roses and appreciate Middle-earth for a minute before hopping back into the action.
We’ll find out how exactly the highly talked about book character impacts the world of live-action Lord of the Rings when Rings of Power's sophomore season premieres on August 29. While we wait to see him make his on-screen debut, you can stream Season 1 of the Lord of the Rings prequel with an Amazon Prime subscription.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.