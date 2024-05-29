Lord Of The Rings' Tom Bombadil Is Finally Making His On-Screen Debut In Rings Of Power, And I'm Thrilled About The Showrunners' Plan For Him

Tom Bombadil, a divisive character in the Lord of the Rings universe who has never appeared on screen, is finally making his long-awaited debut in live-action in Season 2 of Rings of Power . It might shock people that I’m excited about this, seeing as it does make sense why he was cut from the movies. However, let me tell you right now, I’m not just excited, I’m thrilled about the showrunners' plan for him.

Along with the reveal that Rory Kinnear has joined the Rings of Power Season 2 cast as Tom Bombadil, the showrunners went into detail about why they decided to bring the character into live-action. When Season 2 premieres on the 2024 TV schedule , we’ll get to see him interacting with The Stranger and learn about why he’s coming into the story now. And his role in this epic tale is making me very excited.

Tom Bombadil Is Joining Season 2 Of Rings Of Power, Marking His Debut In The Lord Of The Rings Live-Action Universe

Before we jump into his role in Season 2, co-showrunner Patrick McKay started off by explaining why we’ve probably never seen Tom Bombadil on screen yet. He’s a pacifist and he’s kind of a silly character with his songs and brightly colored clothing. He’s also “older than old,” as the books described him. With all that in mind, McKay told Vanity Fair why now was the time to bring the curious character onto the screen:

He has no clear dramatic function that would justify his inclusion in a really great movie adaptation. He’s whimsical and magical, and almost verging on silly. But also has the wisdom of the ages and the music of the spheres and deep emotional wells of ancient history and myth, and his conception and function are tied to Norse myths and have deep roots in European fairy tale. So weirdly, he’s kind of the most Lord of the Rings thing in Lord of the Rings, and also the first thing you would cut if you were adapting it as a film. But we have the advantage of a television show, and hence we are going to find a way to tap into that.

While Bombadil doesn’t have a “particularly strong agenda,” as co-showrunner J.D. Payne put it, I’m fascinated by his outlook on the world and the discourse that included even Tolkien saying he’s “not an important person to the narrative.” Honestly, I can’t wait to see how it impacts (or simply exists within) the world of Rings of Power.

I’m Thrilled About The Showrunners' Plan For This Lord Of The Rings Character

As the article notes, the co-showrunners were drawn to Bombadil because of his “mystery and passivity,” and that is what excites me too. Payne explained that they liked the idea that the character is “a helper,” and that he cares deeply for the natural world. With that in mind, going into Season 2, he’ll be living in his second home in Rhûn.

If you remember, at the end of Season 1, The Stranger was headed to this land so he could find his purpose. Theories suggest that The Stranger could be Gandalf , and he’s on a journey to become the legendary magical man. Whether that’s true or not, Tom Bombadil will serve a purpose on this main character’s journey, as Payne explained:

When he finally crosses paths with the Stranger, you could say he has a desire to try to keep the destruction that has happened there from spreading to his beloved lands in the West. He nudges the Stranger along his journey, which he knows will eventually protect the larger natural world that he cares about. So I’d say our Tom Bombadil is slightly more interventionist than you see in the books, but only by 5% or 10%.

As the article notes, there is a massive fascination around Tom Bombadil, and while I haven’t read the books myself, I’m very familiar with the lore and have always been fascinated by this character.

I’m someone who adores the softer scenes in Lord of the Rings, and I’m a fan of simply wandering around this fantastical world. In Season 1, my favorite storyline was The Stranger’s with the Halflings and his journey to figure out who he was. While vital and violent at times, it was one of the kinder and less action-packed storylines, and it allowed us to sit within this world and take it all in. I’m hoping that as The Stranger goes on his journey in Season 2, incorporating Tom Bombadil will allow for more moments like this.

Payne and McKay explained that in these scenes including the character, he’ll offer “playful guidance to the otherwise heavy and ominous Stranger.”

Going into these new episodes, we know it will be darker, as the Rings of Power’s Season 2 trailer teased , and Sauron will be wreaking his havoc. The showrunners said Bombadil will provide some levity in this dark world, as Payne said:

Really, Tom is sort of a curiosity within that structure because while it is darker, Tom Bombadil is singing and saying lines that could be nursery rhymes from children’s poems. So he sort of defies the tonal shift of the rest of the season and is a real point of light amidst an otherwise sea of darkness.

While the action is cool, and I love it, let us not forget that it’s set in a whimsical and magical world that should be seen and loved. I feel like this plan for Tom Bombadil will let viewers and the characters take a moment to smell the roses and appreciate Middle-earth for a minute before hopping back into the action.