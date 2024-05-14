Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power Trailer Reveals Sauron's Vengeful Return And More For Season 2

Prime Video brought the world of J.R.R. Tolkien's Middle-earth to streaming back in 2022 with the premiere of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, and fans have been waiting for more than a year and a half since the finale that raised new questions about Gandalf and how Season 2 could possibly pick up. Now, the streamer has not only announced when the second season will premiere in the 2024 TV schedule, but released a teaser trailer that shows off Sauron's terrifying return. And that's not all, so check the new footage out above!

As Galadriel says, prepare yourselves, because action returns to Middle-earth on August 29! After the Season 1 finale confirmed that none other than Halbrand is actually Sauron, the Season 2 trailer shows that the legendary villain of page and screen is continuing on his quest for power and revenge upon his return. The new round of episodes will also pay off on the title of the series, with Sauron overseeing the creation of the very Rings of Power that gave the show its name.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Prime Video)

While viewers will have to wait until the new season arrives for all the plot details of Sauron's big moves for power in Middle-earth, the teaser trailer makes it clear enough that Season 2 will be just as cinematic as Season 1 was. Based on comments from Amazon Studios Head of Global TV Vernon Standers, Season 2 could hit the ground running a lot faster after so much of the lore and so many of the characters were established the first time around. All in all, I don't think it's too early to start getting hopeful about those rumors about Season 3.

The first look also confirms who among The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power cast will be back, including Morfydd Clark as Galadriel, Robert Aramayo as Elrond, Owain Arthur as Prince Durin IV, Ismael Cruz Córdova as Arondir, and Charles Edwards as Celebrimbor, and of course Charlie Vickers as Sauron, among others. There are plenty of newcomers to the cast as well, including alums from Game of Thrones and Bridgerton. Check out the key art of Vickers looking positively menacing as the villain:

(Image credit: Courtesy of Prime Video)

The Rings of Power Season 2 finished filming prior to the WGA writers strike in 2023, and new episodes will begin releasing on Thursday, August 29 for Prime Video subscribers. This means the Lord of the Rings The Rings of Power Season 2 premiere date is just shy of two years after Season 1, which released the series premiere on September 1, 2022.

While the August 29 premiere date means that there are still several months to wait before Season 2, fans can always revisit the first season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power streaming via Prime Video now.