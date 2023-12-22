Saltburn Is Heading To Streaming Just In Time For Christmas, And Its Director Totally Trolled Fans With Her Reaction
Emerald Fennell also weighed in on whether she's at all surprised by audience response to the scandalous film.
One of the most talked-about titles on the 2023 movie schedule is finally available to watch at home, and the film's director had a rather humorous reaction to the news. Drawing comparisons to similarly provocative films like The Talent Mr. Ripley and Cruel Intentions, Emerald Fennell's "terrific social satire" Saltburn has made headlines ever since hitting theaters in November thanks to its pitch-black comedy, sexual depravity and disturbing violence.
It's not exactly the sort of stuff you'd seek out for a wholesome holiday watch, a fact that the director poked fun at as the film became available for Amazon Prime Video subscribers to watch on Thursday, December 21. Fennell cheekily reposted the streaming news on her X page with the added caption:
One of Fennell's followers commented on the post, saying that she was planning to watch it with her son:
Other social-media users criticized the woman's choice, saying the film was "definitely not appropriate for mother and son."
Festive fun for all the family!!! https://t.co/6Upv4KHxR2December 20, 2023
Still, the Promising Young Woman director responded enthusiastically:
Given the scandalous scenes throughout the movie, however, this is one title that you might not want to watch with your parents, your children or, hell, with any of your family members, really. After all, there's that salacious bathtub scene and the film's numerous nude scenes. (If you're wondering if Barry Keoghan utilized a body double for said onscreen nakedness, you'll be pleased to find out that, like Jennifer Lawrence's nude fight in No Hard Feelings, that’s all him.)
As for the audience reactions to her film—which centers on an Oxford University student (Keoghan) who becomes obsessed with the wealthy fellow student (Jacob Elordi) who invites him to spend the summer at his family's sprawling estate—Fennell remains unbothered. As she told TIME last month:
She also told the publication that she wasn't at all surprised that several scenes were seemingly shocking to viewers, saying that Saltburn was meant to be a "visceral experience."
And now you can have that visceral experience from the comfort (and privacy) of your own couch—just maybe not in the middle of your family Christmas celebrations, eh? Let's also not forget that Saltburn has been nominated for Best Actor – Motion Picture Drama (Barry Keoghan) and Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture (Rosamund Pike) at the 81st Golden Globe Awards, which air January 7.
Christina Izzo is a writer-editor covering culture, entertainment and lifestyle in New York City. She was previously the Deputy Editor at My Imperfect Life, the Features Editor at Rachael Ray In Season and Reveal, as well as the Food & Drink Editor and chief restaurant critic at Time Out New York. Regularly covers Bravo shows, Oscar contenders, the latest streaming news and anything happening with Harry Styles.
