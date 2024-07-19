'I Didn't Think I Could Love Wesley More:' Wil Wheaton And I Both Got Emotional As He Candidly Opened Up About Why Watching His Character In Star Trek: Prodigy Was So Moving
I was choked up hearing this.
It took some cross-collaboration between the good people of Star Trek: Picard and Prodigy to make it happen, but finally, Wesley Crusher's story continued in the new era. Wil Wheaton's character gets a big arc throughout Season 2 of Prodigy, and the actor was thrilled to bring the character back for many reasons. Wheaton recently talked to CinemaBlend about the return, and we both got a little emotional.
It's no secret that Wil Wheaton's first run on Star Trek: The Next Generation was a struggle. The young actor was facing private struggles at home, and while his co-stars were there for him, there was a rampant community of Star Trek fans who were very anti-Wesley Crusher. Even William Shatner was rude to him at what should've been a high point in his career, so I couldn't blame Wheaton if he just said goodbye to Trek after he left TNG.
He remained active in the franchise, however, via The Ready Room and convention appearances. He was eventually approached by the Hageman brothers to play out Wesley's first big adventure as a Traveler. Wil Wheaton recently watched the season, presumably with a Netflix subscription, having forgotten large chunks of it since he recorded his parts a couple of years ago. During my conversation with him, he shared an experience he had watching himself that was a career first:
It's wonderful to hear Wil Wheaton's experience watching Wesley again on-screen was so eye-opening and a testament to my repeated statement that Star Trek: Prodigy Season 2 is the best serialized story we've seen in the franchise. The show gave us the new Wesley, who definitely feels like the unofficial 16th Doctor from Doctor Who in this adventure, in case Russell T. Davies is reading and wants to pitch him for a crossover event.
Shoutout to staff writer and co-producer Jennifer Muro, who not only coined that term, which Wil Wheaton wished me to share, but talked to Wheaton about how Traveler Wesley is practically like the Trek universe's iteration of The Doctor minus the fact he doesn't have two hearts. After a pause, she retracted that statement and the actor shared what she shared with him via text message:
It is hard to see Wesley Crusher without seeing Wil Wheaton, but that's not at all a bad thing. Both have gone on a long journey to reach where they are right now, and a lot has changed since then. He once was the guy that even a tech writer tried to make life difficult for and has become a real advocate for the franchise beloved by fans.
That transformation is not lost on Wil Wheaton, who became emotional talking about what it means to see Wesley Crusher finally get his comeuppance with the fans. I'd be lying if I said I didn't get a little choked up as well as he spoke about it, having just a vague idea of how big this moment truly was for him:
We sure did get there, and as I and others continue to petition Netflix and Paramount to reach a deal on Season 3 or maybe even a Travelers series, there are opportunities for Wesley Crusher to appear elsewhere. Living outside of the confines of space and time does have its benefits, so if the prior two scenarios can't happen, perhaps we can keep our fingers crossed for a Wesley cameo in Strange New Worlds Season 3, or even the upcoming Section 31 movie. Just put him in every upcoming Trek series because we need as much info on him and the Travelers as we can get!
Star Trek: Prodigy is available to stream right now on Netflix. Hopefully, we'll get some news about the status of Season 3 or something else on the way with SDCC around the corner, so stick with CinemaBlend as we'll be on the scene and ready to provide updates.
Mick Joest is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend with his hand in an eclectic mix of television goodness. Star Trek is his main jam, but he also regularly reports on happenings in the world of Star Trek, WWE, Doctor Who, 90 Day Fiancé, Quantum Leap, and Big Brother. He graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Radio and Television. He's great at hosting panels and appearing on podcasts if given the chance as well.