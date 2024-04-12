I’m Glad Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Has Been Renewed For Season 4, But It’s A Shame There’s Also Some Bad News For The Franchise
It's a day of both good news and bad news.
One of the best reasons to have a Paramount+ subscription is so you can access the modern era of Star Trek TV. Ever since Star Trek: Discovery premiered on then-CBS All Access in 2017, the small screen corner of the sci-fi franchise has been revitalized, with some of the other shows including Strange New Worlds and Lower Decks. Well, there’s some good news and bad news that’s come in today. Strange New Worlds has been renewed for Season 4, but Lower Decks will be ending.
For those of you who’ve enjoyed watching the adventures of Captain Christopher Pike and the crew of the USS Enterprise in the immediate years ahead of The Original Series, there’s yet another batch of episodes on the way, though it’ll be a while until that specific group arrives since Strange New Worlds Season 3 isn’t expected to premiere until 2025. Unfortunately, those of you who have enjoyed the comedic hijinks of Boimlier, Mariner, Tendi and Rutherford on the animated Lower Decks must now prepare for the last hurrah with Season 5, which will premiere later this year on the 2024 TV schedule. Executive producers Mike McMahan and Alex Kurtzman released the following statement regarding the news:
More to come...
