Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Anson Mount Shared His First Audition For A Key Role In Discovery, And As A Fan, It Made One Thing Abundantly Clear

After a long wait, the Star Trek series Strange New Worlds will finally debut Season 3 on the 2025 TV schedule, which will bring Anson Mount's Captain Christopher Pike back to our viewscreens for more adventures. In the lead-up to that, the actor recently uploaded his first audition for the franchise, and after seeing the Discovery character he originally intended to play, one thing feels remarkably clear to me.

Mount posted the first minute of the audition as his debut on the Bluesky platform, and it's worth a watch if you're a Star Trek fan. To start, I can't get over the fact he's rocking a mustache as opposed to the usual clean-shaven look. However, once fans see who he's playing, they may feel the same way I do when it comes to his role as Christopher Pike.

Anson Mount Shared His Audition For Discovery's Gabriel Lorca

I'd heard before that Anson Mount auditioned for the role of Gabriel Lorca, which ultimately went to Jason Isaacs in Star Trek: Discovery's inaugural season. Hearing about it is totally different from seeing it, however, as Mount certainly gives off a different energy than the Starfleet Captain, who ultimately turned out to be a villain from the mirror universe by the season's end.

Many fans loved Isaacs in the role, and there have been conversations over the years about bringing the "good" Prime version of his character back to Star Trek. What's funny is that I'm seeing the "good" version of Lorca in this audition from Anson Mount, which carries an entirely different energy than Isaacs brought to the role.

This Audition Just Proves To Me That Anson Mount Was Born To Play Christopher Pike

Even before learning about the acting trick he picked up from William Shatner, I've long believed that Anson Mount was born to play a captain in Star Trek. That said, after seeing his audition for Lorca, I have to say that he was specifically meant to play Captain Pike. It's not a bad audition by any means, but given the context of who the character becomes, I don't see the actor being someone I hate.

That should be apparent, considering so many fear Anson Mount exiting Star Trek: Strange New Worlds as the show marches toward Pike's debilitating accident. For now, it seems the actor is committed to sticking with the show for the long run, and the Season 4 renewal gives me optimism we'll still see him in the Captain's chair for at least a couple more years.

That said, I love that Anson Mount was willing to give Star Trek fans a peek behind the curtain and show an audition we might've never seen otherwise. As mentioned, I am grateful he ultimately landed in the franchise as Captain Pike, but seeing a different take on Lorca makes me appreciate the character he currently plays even more.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds and Discovery are now available to stream with a Paramount+ subscription. I'm of the opinion that there's never a bad time to watch either of these shows, so for those wondering if they should, I say have at it.