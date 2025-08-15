Hailey Bieber Did Not Seem To Mind Justin Posting A Shirtless Pic. See Her Response

Given what we’ve seen from Hailey and Justin Bieber over the past few weeks, it’s kind of hard to believe how quickly the narrative surrounding the couple has changed. For the better part of a year, the couple was fighting rumors that a breakup was imminent, but lately they’ve appeared as happy and in love as ever. The latest bit of evidence: Hailey’s reaction to her husband posting a shirtless pic.

Hailey Bieber has been married to Justin since 2018, and the spark still seems to be strong. Not only did she not mind him posting the pic, she shared the photo of the “Peaches” singer to her Instagram Stories with a caption indicating the pride she has for her man. Check it out below:

(Image credit: Hailey Bieber's Instagram Stories)

Justin Bieber is looking straight into the camera (as is his lion tattoo) with what could be either sexy, smouldering eyes or a little bit of that three-drinks-in squint. Either way, Hailey Bieber seemed to like what she saw, as she wrote, “That’s Jack’s Dada,” over the topless pic.

The SWAG artist originally posted the photo to his own Instagram, along with several others that appeared to show him having a boys' night out. Hailey Bieber was reportedly enjoying her own evening on the town, joining Kylie Jenner and Bella Hadid for a moms' night out at the upscale Italian restaurant Cucina Alba.

It’s nice to see Justin and Hailey Bieber spending time with their respective friends and continuing to show love for each other while doing so. The couple has had quite an eventful year, with their child, Jack Blues, turning 1 year old this month. While Justin has reportedly been a great dad, he also allegedly struggled with Diddy’s arrest last year. Fans have also voiced concerns about his drug use and social media activity.

It was rumored that the Biebers spent the holidays apart, which Justin Bieber seemingly tried to dispel by posting a bikini pic of his wife on New Year’s. The speculation continued, however, and Hailey Bieber was even pictured without her wedding ring in June amid reports the couple had a huge fight over Father’s Day weekend.

However, things picked up quickly after that. A video of them dancing at a concert together poured water on breakup rumors, and their money concerns seemed to get better with Hailey’s sale of Rhode and the release of a new album from Justin.

The couple has since been seen making out at a party and enjoying their own Italian food date night, with Justin Bieber reportedly gracing us with the quote: “Living life and eating pasta.”

The artist’s new album does allude to “growing pains” that the couple has faced, but despite all the speculation of the past year, it seems divorce was never on the table, if you take his song lyrics at face value. Either way, Hailey Bieber’s social media post shows how proud and in love she is.