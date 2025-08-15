See JLo Respond After A Giant Bug Crawled Up Her Neck In The Middle Of A Concert

I suppose when you’re Jennifer Lopez, everybody wants to get your attention during concerts, which helps when one boasts the best possible seat. In this case, "everybody" also includes small bugs that presumably weren't fans or ticketholders. A clip of JLo’s entomological encounter is going viral, and it brought a smile to both the singer’s face and those of her fans.

Video footage from Lopez's recent performance in Kazakhstan was posted to the Instagram account of Lopez’s official newsletter, On The JLo. In the video, Lopez is singing an emotional song when what appears to be a cricket or a grasshopper lands on her outfit, slowly crawling up the singer’s torso until it reaches her neck. At that point, JLo's forced to deal with it, and it didn't include any hysterical screaming or limb-flinging movements. Check it out.

I love the joke in the post, about starting rehearsal for Kiss of the Cricket Woman, a nod to Lopez’s role in the upcoming film adaptation of Kiss of the Spider Woman. I suppose if that movie is a hit, somebody will want a sequel.

It’s just the sort of thing you see every day. During most of a Jennifer Lopez show, I imagine the singer is dancing so intensely that bugs landing on her is something that could hardly happen. The fact that it happened during one of the quieter moments of the show makes the whole thing even more bizarre.

But it has to be said, the recently divorced Lopez handled the whole thing quite well. It’s unclear at what point she’s even aware she a bug crawling on her. She ignores it until it actually starts to bother her, then in one swift motion, it’s gone. Lopez always looks good, but she even makes disposing of bugs look effortless. Fans commenting on the clip are mostly complementing the singer’s professionalism, with comments like...

Handled it so well, I would have collapsed right there 😂🤍👏🏻 - khedry

She is just the best! 🩷✨ really fun moment but so professional at the same time! 🦗✨- alexaacoco

Didn't even flinch! Professional level❤️- jloversjlo

This was insane 😂👏 iconic! We love you Jenny❤️🇰🇿 always you are welcome 🫶🏻- albionaful

Honestly, I’m going to compliment JLo for staying cool under fire, too. I don’t have a phobia of bugs or anything, but if something that size landed on me, I would not be able to focus on whatever I was doing until it was gone. I would probably have a minor freak out to fling that sucker away.

JLo has some big fans, and allegedly a smitten costar in an upcoming movie. Apparently bugs love her, too. Hopefully, the rest of the tour goes off without any more major bug issues. They can sit in a seat to watch the show like everybody else.