Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Just Got Me So Psyched For Season 3 With Its Newest Trailer, And I Can't Figure Out Which Of These Moments I'm Most Excited About
I'm so excited for this.
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 is coming this summer, and I am beyond happy to have not just an informative update on when I can watch the next upcoming Trek series, but one with footage to gnaw on. I'm even more thrilled about the new season than I was after watching previous trailers, because the latest promo seen above shows us so much new footage that I can't wait to watch in full.
Series composer Nami Melumad hinted that Season 3 sets a high bar for the sci-fi favorite, and I can easily believe it after seeing some of the unbelievable things going down! Here's what has me most thrilled to fire up that Paramount+ subscription this summer.
Star Trek Is Parodying...Star Trek?
I didn't have Star Trek parodying itself on my bingo card for this season, but I am thrilled to see it. While we only get some brief glimpses of this comedic approach, it seems clear Strange New Worlds is doing its best to emulate the '60s TOS aesthetic, including the look of the costumes, lighting, and even cast members' exaggerated motions.
This looks like an episode that will be heavy on Paul Wesley, who seems to already have a wider presence in Season 3 overall, at least based on this trailer. We do already know he's in Season 4, so I wonder if we're getting getting closer to Pike's accident.
This Terrifying Klingon Gives Off Horror Vibes
There are some quick shots of Klingons shown in this trailer, and one who looks like something out of a horror movie. Fans were told to expect a horror episode in Season 4 of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, but it looks like we may be getting a freaky precursor in Season 3 that seemingly involves Dr. M'Benga.
Perhaps he was sent to a Klingon prison planet following the death of Klingon ambassador Rah in Season 2, but that's just a guess. We know M'Benga survives to see Kirk take command, so I wouldn't worry about him too much.
Rhys Darby Joining Season 3
I've been stoked about Rhys Darby showing up in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 since his casting was first announced, and this first glimpse of his character has me even more excited. Based on his attire and sideburns, I think it's fair to say he's playing the mysterious Trelane from TOS, who is basically that era's "Q" for those who may not be familiar.
Darby is excellent in everything he shows up in, especially when he takes on kookier roles, so I'm expecting great things. Perhaps he's responsible for the Star Trek parody scenario we see earlier in the trailer?
The Hollywood Murder Mystery Episode Looks As Amazing As I Envisioned
When Jonathan Frakes initially revealed he was tackling a "Hollywood murder mystery" episode of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, I thought it would be a Depression-era setting. Seeing the cast all glammed out in '60s attire is way better, especially seeing Anson Mount looking like Austin Powers. This may be my most-anticipated episode, as installments directed by Frakes rarely disappoint.
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 is coming this summer to Paramount+, but we don't have an official release date yet. Stick with CinemaBlend, though, as the date draws closer, as I'm sure we'll have plenty more to say as we learn more about what's in store for Pike and crew in this latest batch of episodes.
