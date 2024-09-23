After Paul Wesley Confirmed Kirk's Return In Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 4, I Have One Major Question

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is one of the more anticipated titles on the slate of upcoming Trek shows, and it'll be with us for a while. The Anson Mount-led series was renewed for Season 4 well ahead of Season 3's debut for Paramount+ subscription holders. Now, what's even more exciting is that Paul Wesley confirmed his return as James T. Kirk for that season, and I have a major question related to this news.

In fairness, I have many questions following Strange New Worlds Season 2's ending. Fortunately, it looks like many of them will be answered once the new season arrives, so I'm fixated on Paul Wesley's Kirk and what his return could mean for Season 4.

What Exactly Did Paul Wesley Say About His Return For Strange New Worlds Season 4?

Paul Wesley's casting as Kirk was a thrill to Star Trek fans, though, I think many assumed it was going to be a one-and-done role. It is Pike's Enterprise, after all, but Kirk ultimately continued to interact with the crew throughout Season 2. That will continue in Season 4, which Wesley confirmed to THR when talking about balancing his business ventures with acting:

Definitely, for me, neither takes a priority. I mean, it’s one of these situations where, with acting, it’s very much a freelance job. For example, I’m going off to shoot season four of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds in February, and they know that.

Thanks to Paul Wesley, we now have a clearer picture of when Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 4 will go into production. What we don't know is how much he'll be involved in the season, given his appearances to this point have been recurring.

The Big Kirk Question I Now Have Following This Confirmation

As James T. Kirk continues to appear on Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, the elephant in the Ready Room only grows larger. Pike knows he'll have to leave the Enterprise eventually and march on towards his ultimate fate, which involves a devastating accident. Kirk will then take his place and, ideally, this series ends with the TOS crew all in their established positions. So, with Kirk still appearing during Season 4, are we close to that point?

Anson Mount told CinemaBlend in 2022 that Strange New Worlds is a prequel and implied that fans didn't have to worry about PIke leaving before the series' end. Paul Wesley echoed that viewpoint to CinemaBlend in 2023, noting that when Kirk does take control of the Enterprise, it'd likely be as a new and separate series from the current one.

So far, no modern Star Trek series has exceeded five seasons. It makes me wonder if Kirk's presence on Season 4 is a clue that the series will soon reach its endgame, with Pike leaving the Enterprise and Kirk taking over. I'd like to think the show could run longer than four seasons but, as Alex Kurtzman told CinemaBlend, five seasons in the modern era of streaming is a huge feat. Regardless of all that, though, I'm still glad to know that Paul Wesley's Kirk will indeed be sticking around.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is available to stream on Paramount+ right now, and Season 3 will premiere sometime during the 2025 TV schedule. In the meantime, keep an eye out for further details regarding Season 4 including whether or not we're approaching the end of yet another Trek series.