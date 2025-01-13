Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Composer Has A 'High Bar' For The Franchise, And Her Latest Season 3 Tease Has Me Intrigued

We still have no idea when Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 will beam into the 2025 TV schedule, but we do know it will return before the year is up. I can't wait to stream the new season with my Paramount+ subscription, especially after hearing composer and Trekkie Nami Melumad's thoughts on the upcoming episodes after having arranging the music for them.

Melumad spoke to ScreenRant about her work on Pixar's Inside Out spinoff series Dream Productions, but much more "Joy" was had by yours truly when the upcoming Trek series came up. While she couldn't share loads of Season 3 details about how Star Trek: Strange New Worlds will resolve the cliffhanger ending capping off Season 2, she did give her thoughts on the show's future while confirming whether or not another musical episode is on the way. In her words:

There's not another musical episode, but it's my favorite season. I have a very high bar for Star Trek, and I really enjoyed it. There are very different genres in there. There will be surprises. It's not a musical, but there are surprises. Musically, it was also very challenging. Sometimes, we used a different ensemble, so maybe that's a hint for what's coming.

To read Nami Melumad called the upcoming season of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds her favorite season is very exciting for me. Seasons 1 and 2 were both so highly acclaimed that actor and director Jonathan Frakes dubbed it the new fan-favorite series within a franchise built on fandoms. If Melumad's claiming this season tops what we've seen so far, I think we're in for a real treat.

We now have confirmation that there will not be a musical episode in Season 3, but that's not the only thing we've learned. It's been widely reported that the upcoming season will feature a murder mystery type of adventure set in Old Hollywood, which harkens back to past plotlines in Star Trek shows. Perhaps that will be the cause for the different ensemble being utilized. We also know that we'll see more of Scotty, who was introduced at the end of Season 2.

I think it's also fair to assume that a chunk of the crew will escape the Gorn encounter unscathed. While I hate to play spoiler on the second part to the finale Star Trek fans have waited over a year to see, all the trailer footage seems to be from later on in the season. If it's any consolation, at least we don't have to press on without some of our favorite characters!

We also know that Season 4 of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is already on the way, and one familiar face will appear. Paul Wesley confirmed he'll return for Season 4 as James T. Kirk, leaving us with questions of when he might take command of the Enterprise. Wesley and Captain Pike actor Anson Mount have assured it won't happen until the series is completed, but we will just have to wait and see.

We'll also have to wait and see when Star Trek: Strange New Worlds will officially return to Paramount+ for Season 3. In the meantime, we're also excited to see the upcoming Section 31 movie and to see Michelle Yeoh back in the franchise as Georgiou.