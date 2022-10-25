Stephen King Has Seen Guillermo del Toro's New Netflix Horror Series, And His Reaction Will Get You Hyped

Guillermo del Toro has not exactly been shy when it comes to expressing his appreciation for the work of Stephen King. For example, the writer/director has gone on the record saying that he would "kill" for the opportunity to make his own big screen adaptation of the beloved 1983 novel Pet Sematary. As it happens, that love is a two way street, as King is also a del Toro fan, and he's tipped his cap to the filmmaker after getting an early look at the new Netflix horror anthology series Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities.

The new streaming show is now available to stream (provided you have a Netflix subscription), but Stephen King got access to screeners for the show a bit early, and he has given it a rave review on his personal Twitter page. He specifically recommends checking it out, and compliments the horror, the tone, and the aesthetics. Check out his Tweet below:

I strongly advise you to open Guillermo del Toro's CABINET OF CURIOSITIES, starting tomorrow on Netflix. Scary, sinister, and beautiful to look at.October 24, 2022 See more

Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities is essentially the writer/director's version of The Twilight Zone or Alfred Hitchcock Presents, and it delivers eight stories of terror directed by some of the most exciting filmmakers working in the horror genre today – including Jennifer Kent (The Babadook), Panos Cosmatos (Mandy), and Ana Lilla Amirpour (A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night). None of the episodes are based on Stephen King stories, but two of the filmmakers do have experience in that realm: Vincenzo Natali, who made Netflix's In The Tall Grass, and Keith Thomas, who directed the new adaptation of Firestarter.

Guillermo del Toro didn't take the helm for any of the episodes personally, but he did develop the stories for two of them (specifically the first and the eighth).

In case you were wondering if this is a one off from Stephen King, it's not. The author has been a fan of Guillermo del Toro's for a while, as evidenced by his reaction when he got to see 2015's Crimson Peak for the first time:

Was treated to a screening of Guillermo del Toro's new movie, CRIMSON PEAK, this weekend. Gorgeous and just fucking terrifying.March 16, 2015 See more

This leads me to ponder two questions: 1) what is it going to take to get Guillermo del Toro to direct a Stephen King adaptation, even if it's not another take on Pet Sematary? 2) If there's a second season of Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities, could one of King's many short stories be used as source material? I'd say the answer to the latter question is more up in the air, but as for the former, he would be an incredible fit to try and make a big screen version of Revival (and hopefully his Oscar-winning clout could get the project further along than the attempts by Josh Boone and Mike Flanagan).

While we wait to see something happen on either of those fronts, fans can get excited about all the possibilities while checking out all eight episodes of Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities on Netflix. To keep track of everything in development based on the books and stories of Stephen King, check out our Upcoming Stephen King Movies and TV guide, and my weekly Adapting Stephen King column dives into the long history between the author and Hollywood.