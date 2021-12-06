There's A Stephen King Classic That Guillermo Del Toro Wants To Adapt, And It Sounds Amazing
Guillermo del Toro has made a name for himself by creating wonderfully weird tales of horror, monsters, and fantastical creatures. Movies like The Shape of Water, Hellboy, and Pan’s Labyrinth have cemented his status as a master of the macabre. So who would be better than the Oscar winner to adapt a Stephen King novel? Apparently, he’s already got this classic in mind.
Guillermo del Toro sat down with Eric Vespe and Scott Wampler of The Kingcast to chat about horror author Stephen King’s It, the gigantic novel that spawned a nineties miniseries with Tim Curry and a more recent two-part feature film adaption. In between discussing the work of H.P. Lovecraft and scary clowns, Guillermo del Toro revealed which Stephen King novel he would most love to adapt for the screen. He said:
There have already been two film adaptations of Pet Sematary, but it would certainly be interesting to see Guillermo del Toro’s unique take on the chilling novel (Stephen King has said that it’s one of the scariest books he’s written). The director’s attention to detail, to both the creatures and the worlds he creates, would undoubtedly lend a terrifying authenticity to the paranormal tale.
But just what about Pet Sematary intrigues Guillermo del Toro so much? Apparently, the novel contains one of his favorite scenes from a Stephen King book. He’s even imagined how he would use special effects to craft a genuine interpretation. Guillermo del Toro explained:
While there are no plans for Guillermo del Toro to direct a version of Pet Sematary, horror fans everywhere can always cross their fingers. In the meantime, you can check out both film versions of Pet Sematary on Amazon Prime Video. Fans of Guillermo del Toro can head to theaters on December 17 to catch Nightmare Alley, his latest onscreen venture into the supernatural.
