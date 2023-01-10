Stephen King Shares Thoughts And Recommended Viewing Order For Netflix's Kaleidoscope

Stephen King is known to speak out about the pop culture offerings he loves (and that includes the 11 horror shows he's praised over the years). It goes without saying that stamp of approval from the horror writer can be a game changer. It seems even the master horror storyteller has found himself caught up in the Netflix top 10 trending show , Kaleidoscope. In case you aren't aware, besides these other quick things to know , the crime series has a unique story structure, as the eight episodes can be watched in any order. With that, King has provided his preferring viewing recommendation.

Each episode of the addictive show is named a specific color, something that gives off major Reservoir Dog vibes. While many Kaleidoscope fans have spoken up on social media regarding their preferred method of consumption, the Shining author shared his take on Twitter. And the always quirky Stephen King may have surprised some with his advice, which is very straightforward:

KALEIDOSCOPE (Netflix): Grade A entertainment. I suggest watching chronologically.January 9, 2023 See more

That's definitely a conventional viewing order for the unconventional miniseries. However, there is no right or wrong way to enjoy the eight episodes of Kaleidoscope. As a matter of fact, Cinemablend's own Philip Sledge had a breakdown of several viewing options , and each of them has its merits to consider.

While praise from one of the most influential horror authors of the 20th and 21st centuries might seem like a seal of approval, that's not always the case. Many shows that the writer has spoken out in support of have seen premature cancellations A most recent case in point is Netflix's 1899. Despite earning solid critical reviews and crushing for the streamer , the series was canceled after one season . The Misery author called the series " a seagoing Twin Peaks ." Considering how fondly the author has spoken of the David Lynch series in the past, this should be considered high praise. Ironically, Twin Peaks faced early cancelation before being revived in 2017. See the writer's post below:

Holy shit, America! TWIN PEAKS is coming back next year, to Showtime! Agent Dale Cooper will drink more coffee!October 6, 2014 See more

Kaleidoscope stars Breaking Bad and Mandalorian actor Giancarlo Esposito, who plays Leo Pap, the ringleader of a crew attempting a large heist. Esposito leads a cast that includes Paz Vega, Ava Mercer, Jai Courtney, Rosaline Elbay, Judy Goodwin, Peter Mark Kendall, Stan Loomis, and Jordan Mendoza.

While I don't necessarily disagree with Stephen King's suggested viewing order, it (mostly) doesn't matter which way you watch all eight episodes. Though when speaking with Netflix Tudum (opens in new tab) before the show's release, creator Eric Garcia said viewers could watch the first seven episodes in any particular order but believe it's best to save "White" for last as it lays out the "true answers" and "true motivations" of the characters. You decide, loyal viewers!