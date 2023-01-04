Trending On Netflix: The Top 10 Lists For Movies And TV For Wednesday, January 4, 2023

It is a new year and, with that, there tends to be a new order to the Netflix Top 10 list. However, as per usual, the list is dominated by an eclectic variety of titles to keep those with a Netflix subscription entertained for hours on end.

While we are only seeing a few marginal changes among the best movies on Netflix appearing on the list since yesterday, the platform’s trending page does boast a hit network TV medical drama entering the ranks among the best TV shows on Netflix today. Let’s dive into the full report of the most popular movies and TV shows on Netflix for Wednesday, January 4, 2023.

(Image credit: NBC)

Top 10 Movies Netflix For Wednesday, January 4, 2023

Rian Johnson’s acclaimed follow-up to Knives Out, Glass Onion, is still killing it on Netflix’s Top 10 Movies in the U.S. and is, once again, followed by a pair of fellow 2022 Netflix movies — White Noise and Matilda: The Musical — and 2016’s Trolls. However, the Owen Wilson-led thriller No Escape has escaped from the list’s bottom half by ascending three spots. Storied Netflix champion Sing 2 is also up a peg, 2022 horror flick The Invitation and 2022 action flick Bullet Train are down two, and Adam Sandler’s The Longest Yard remake swapped places with The Bad Guys, which now occupies the bottom.

1. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

2. White Noise

3. Matilda: The Musical

4. Trolls

5. No Escape

6. Sing 2

7. The Invitation

8. Bullet Train

9. The Longest Yard

10. The Bad Guys

Top 10 TV shows Netflix For Wednesday, January 4, 2023

Much like the list above, Netflix’s Top 10 TV Shows in the U.S. is also led by the same four titles as the day before, with non-linear, eight-episode heist thriller Kaleidoscope making the biggest score again. Yet, the anticipation for Ginny & Georgia Season 2 is apparently high as the dramedy’s debut run has been boosted to fifth place while the spot’s former occupant, Treason, is down three spots. New to the list today is NBC’s hit medical drama, New Amsterdam, which will be wrapping up later this month.

1. Kaleidoscope

2. Wednesday

3. Emily in Paris

4. The Recruit

5. Ginny & Georgia

6. New Amsterdam

7. The Glory

8. Treason

9. Lady Voyeur

10. Alice in Borderland

Previous Top 10 Movie And TV Show Netflix Lists

As you can tell by looking at the Top 10 Movies and TV Shows on Netflix from Tuesday, January 3, 2023, things were not so different. The mystery of Glass Onion was still transfixing fans of the whodunnit and fans of heist thrillers discovered a redefinition of how to tell such stories with Kaleidoscope.

Keep an eye out for any new 2023 Netflix movies to watch in the future, as well as upcoming Netflix TV shows premiering this year. If you need any help deciding what to watch among the numerous titles, we will be sure to let you know what is most popular.