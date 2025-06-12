Travis Kelce Seemingly Hid A Taylor Swift Easter Egg In His Gym Bag, And I Can’t Get Enough

The Swifties have found another reason to love Taylor Swift’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce . While they already had a bunch of reasons to adore the man behind the edited lyric “ karma is the guy on the Chiefs ,” now they have another one as fans pointed out that he might have been carrying The Eras Tour Book in his gym bag.

Earlier this week, Kelce was spotted in all gray workout gear and carrying a duffle bag. In the image, which Page Six published, you can see a pink and orange item right at the top of the unzipped bag. Now, while we don’t have any confirmation about what he was carrying, it certainly looks like the cover of The Official Eras Tour Book , which was sold over the holidays last year.

Obviously, Swifties were quick to gush over this, much like they do anytime Swift goes out to a restaurant or is seen out and about with Kelce. However, the mix of them clowning over if this was really the Eras Tour book, which again, we don’t actually know if it is, and swooning over the football player seemingly supporting his girlfriend is adorable.

To prove that point, here are a few comments on a viral X post from @christinakeen89 about these images of Travis Kelce and his gym bag:

HELLO IS THAT THE ERAS TOUR BOOK??? -@christinakeen89

Travis misses eras tour just as much as us😭😭😭 - @yeswhaleswiftie

he’s so real 😭😭😭😭😭😭 - @iconictaylors13

A lot of religious people carry the Bible on them… - @SpotifySwiftie

The concept of Travis treating the eras tour book like a photo album and whipping it out whenever anyone comes over like a proud family member and forcing them to look at it lol. - @misspaige94

now i’m down bad reading the eras tour book at the gym - @lovgoldntay

God forbid a man miss The Eras Tour as much as I do - @whoistayvis

The comments about him missing the Eras Tour as much as we do are the ones that really get me. I think they’re so funny, because, girl, same. Plus, Travis Kelce was spotted in the VIP tent at the Eras Tour on many occasions. He handed out guitar picks with Swift’s dad at one point. Heck, he even went up on stage and danced with her! So, I can’t say I’d be shocked if he’s reminiscing about last summer, too.

Regardless of whether Kelce is using the Eras Tour book to look back on last year or not, he is spending a lot of time with Taylor Swift. They’re both taking some much-deserved time off, and most recently they were seen at a wedding together . Other than the occasional sighting out in public or at an event, though, these two have been keeping a pretty low profile.

So, odds are we probably won’t find out if that was actually the Eras Tour book that Travis Kelce was carrying. However, I’d like to believe it was a cute Easter egg as I take my own copy down from my bookshelf and remember having the “time of my life” at these concerts.