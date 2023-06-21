Some Stranger Things Fans May Be Bummed By Maya Hawke's Take On Robin's Love Life, But I Think It Speaks To The Heart Of The Show

We know a good deal about Stranger Things season 5 but, given that the season's production is on pause due to the WGA writer's strike, there are only so many concrete details to gather at the moment. At the very least, we can get thoughts from the actors in the meantime, including Maya Hawke, as she gave her opinion on Robin's potential budding romance with Vickie. The only downside is that fans may not like what the actors have to say. And there will certainly be some bummed out by Hawke's thoughts on Season 5 exploring Robin's love life further. However, I think the comments fall in line with the heart of the show.

Maya Hawke was on hand to speak to Yahoo! Entertainment about her various roles and what she has coming up. That includes her return as Robin Buckley for Stranger Things Season 5. While many fans are wondering whether or not Eddie Munson is actually dead, there are others who would like to see Robin's queer storyline continue, courtesy of a romance with Vickie. For those who've forgotten, she was the band girl Robin crushed on in Season 4. Hawke was asked her opinion on seeing that supblot play out further, and the actress confessed she's on the fence about it for a reason that feels totally on brand:

I don't know, I feel mixed about it. I feel like that's both a great thing, and I also love characters where their love life is not the center of their existence. That friendship with Steve is so special, and friendships have been carrying me through my life. And I think they're really important and they deserve their airtime.

Maya Hawke is supportive of Robin and Vickie's romance, but she'd rather see the former's character explored further through her friendship with Joe Keery's Steve Harrington. I can totally empathize with her thinking, especially on the grounds that she'd rather not have Robin's arc be reduced to a romance. Her platonic friendship with Steve has resulted in some great scenes, and I'm looking forward to more of them together in Season 5.

Now, I'm not at all against Robin and Vickie getting more screentime. However, pulling Robin in that direction and away from Steve in Season 5 could diminish the beautiful friendship that's been established thus far. Plus, it could pull Robin away from the main action a bit. Stranger Things Season 4's ending teased that a massive battle is headed for the town of Hawkins and, as has been the case in the past, the teens are seemingly going to be involved.

With that in mind, there's a chance the Netflix series will not prioritize Robin's budding romance over the battle against the mysterious Vecna for all of humanity. The Duffer Brothers could surprise us and find a way to fold both into the story in a way that makes sense. Given what Maya Hawke is saying above, though, I wouldn't count on it. After all, if she knew that some major storyline for Robin and Vickie was on the horizon, would she be this candid about having mixed feelings on the subject?

With that being said, there is a possibility that Maya Hawke isn't aware of everything that's in store for her character in Season 5 just yet. When the series shut down, the Duffer Brothers popped up on social media to explain that writing continues during a season, and as such, it wasn't possible to continue filming until a deal was reached with the WGA:

Duffers here. Writing does not stop when filming begins. While we’re excited to start production with our amazing cast and crew, it is not possible during this strike. We hope a fair deal is reached soon so we can all get back to work. Until then -- over and out. #wgastrongMay 6, 2023 See more

So for anyone holding onto hope that Robin's love life will get more shine in Stranger Things Season 5, there's always a chance. If not, however, Maya Hawke adequately explained why it's not entirely necessary for the character if it falls to the wayside. And plus, let's be honest, who doesn't want to see more of Robin and Steve's hilarious and sweet back-and-forths?

Stranger Things Season 5 is coming, but it may be a while before we're watching it with our Netflix subscriptions. The good news is there are already four seasons to stream and plenty of speculation to talk out before this new season finally arrives.