Who Is Vecna In Stranger Things?

Stranger Things fans are currently waiting on its final season, and as we continually update what we know about Season 5, it's important to understand some key details from the previous season. Season 4 delivered a lot of information about the series' overall arc and introduced a terrifying new villain named Vecna. We learned plenty about him, but with so much time already passed since the season ended, a refresher on Vecna may be due.

While you can always use a Netflix subscription and rewatch all of Stranger Things Season 4 for the full Vecna experience, this guide will touch on all the major questions any fan might have about the character, including if he'll still be around for Season 5 after how Season 4 ended.

What Is Vecna's Real Name?

Before he was a charred intra-dimensional boogeyman vaguely resembling Game of Thrones' Night King, Vecna was a real person named Henry Creel, who found his way into the Hawkins National Laboratory after he murdered his family using his psychokinetic powers. Dr. Brenner and staff were able to keep him in check with an inhibitor chip, called Soteria, that was implanted into his neck and made him relatively harmless. He was given the codename One, and his powers were replicated in some form or other in seventeen children. One remained on staff as an orderly who aided the children and staff in tasks.

Unfortunately, One tricked Millie Bobby Brown's Eleven into removing his Soteria implant. With his powers unrestricted, One killed most of the Hawkins Laboratory children and staff but was stopped by Eleven. She ultimately overpowered One and sent him through a portal to the Upside Down, which ultimately transformed him into his monstrous form.

How Did "Vecna" Get His Name?

Henry Creel entered the Upside Down under the name of One, so how did the name "Vecna" come about? Stranger Things viewers need only remember Eddie Munson's Dungeons & Dragons campaign, which The Hellfire Club was slowly battling its way through.

Eddie's campaign was particularly challenging thanks to the villain Vecna, who hailed from the Dungeons & Dragons Monster Guide. Vecna was a powerful sorcerer the group had trouble taking down in their campaign, so it was only fitting that when another mysterious villain invaded Hawkins, it was named Vecna.

After all, they'd already borrowed from D&D in naming the Demogorgon and Mind Flayer, so it makes sense they'd keep with the theme and use the tabletop game again to name its latest baddie. Rest in peace, Eddie, for inspiring the name with the campaign... assuming Eddie is actually dead.

How Vecna Impacted Stranger Things Season 4

Vecna's ultimate goal in Stranger Things Season 4 was to create a gateway between the Upside Down and the real world. Vecna killed teens and stored their consciousness in his mindscape to achieve that, but he needed four victims to open all the gates between the two worlds. He managed to kill teens Chrissy, Fred, and Patrick to get his first three victims and housed their essences in his Mindscape.

Max did a great job of evading Vecna throughout most of Stranger Things Season 4 but was unable to overcome him in the end. Her capture as the fourth victim meant that the gates to the Upside Down were opened and that creatures were free to infiltrate the real world.

Did Vecna Die In Stranger Things Season 4?

Eleven was able to harm Vecna enough to drive him away so she could bring Max back to life, but he's still alive. Will Byers was able to confirm this in the Stranger Things Season 4 Part 2 ending thanks to his connection with the Upside Down. Will sensed the villain was in pain but was unwilling to stop until he got what he wanted. So, Vecna is still very much alive, though wounded. Whether he'll come back stronger than ever or weakened from the previous battle remains to be seen.

Stranger Things is available to stream on Netflix right now, and Season 5 is on the way even though it's being impacted by the WGA writers' strike. Continue to keep an eye peeled for more on what this upcoming season is about and for theories on how the past may impact it.