The Handmaid’s Tale Creator Teases ‘Questions’ In The Series Finale And Now I’m Nervous It’s Going To Be A Cliffhanger

Every streaming service has its own wildly popular original shows, and those who have a Hulu subscription have spent years following The Handmaid's Tale. The book to screen adaptation is currently airing its sixth and final season, and fans are curious about how it's going to end. But after the show's creator mentioend fans having "questions", I'm worried we're going to be stuck with a cliffhanger.

While some folks are figuring out how to watch The Handmaid's Tale Season 6, I'm a hardcore fan who is looking forward to the series finale. While the last episode will presumably set up the spinoff The Testaments, I'm still hoping we get a definitive ending to June's story. While speaking with Us Weekly, creator Bruce Miller spoke about the show's conclusion, offering:

I hope [viewers] have questions when the show ends.

Well, suddenly I'm nervous. While the story of Gilead is obviously going to continue with The Testaments, I'm hoping the lingering questions won't ruin the ending of The Handmaid's Tale. If so, it might join the ranks of the most disappointing TV finales.

Given how emotional Handmaid's Tale fans are about the show, I doubt I'm the only one hoping for closure. We've seen characters like June, Moira, and Janine suffer at the hands of Gilead, and they all really do deserve happy endings. Later in that same interview, Miller spoke about why he wants some things to be open ended for the series, offering:

When I read the book I had a million questions at the end. So I hope if we’re doing justice to the story told in the book, certainly you’ll have questions at the end.

He's not wrong. The Handmaid's Tale book basically covers Season 1 of the show, with June being carted away by The Eyes from The Waterfords and her fate left more or less ambiguous. Its epilogue offered more clues about the narrator, but readers are left with lots of questions. While the sequel novel The Testaments finally revealed what happened to June and her children, it wasn't released until decades later.

Since we know that a TV adaptation for The Testaments is being developed by Hulu, the series finale of The Handmaid's Tale will presumably plant some narrative seeds for that spinoff. Perhaps these are the questions that Miller is referencing when he talked about how the flagship series will end.

The stakes for the final season of The Handmaid's Tale certainly feel high, and the trailers for the season show that resistance is finally coming to Gilead. Hopefully June and her loved ones will manage to make it out alive.

The Handmaid's Tale airs new episodes Tuesdays on Hulu as part of the TV premiere list. It's currently unclear when The Testaments will begin production.