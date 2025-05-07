A Ghosts' Star Said Season 4's Finale Might Make Us 'A Little Mad,' Which Eases My Anxiety In One Way, But Amplifies It In Another

Spoilers for Ghosts are ahead! If you aren’t caught up, stream the comedy with a Paramount+ subscription.

It’s finale season on the 2025 TV schedule, so hold on, folks, because big changes and cliffhangers have come and are coming. For Ghosts fans specifically, we need to proceed with extra caution because the last two seasons have ended on crazy cliffhangers that left us guessing for the summer months. However, Trevor actor Asher Grodman did tease what’s to come in the final episode of Season 4, and his comment about it making fans “a little mad” has both calmed me down and stressed me out.

What Asher Grodman Said About The Ghosts Finale

So, we met Kyle, a human who could see ghosts, and Sass and Joan hooked up in the last episode. Big things happened! Now, it’s time to get prepared for the shenanigans that will transpire in the finale. This season has been full of wild developments, so something unexpected is anticipated for the final episode, at least to me.

Along those lines, Asher Gordman specifically spoke with TV Line about what’s coming when asked about what cliff we’ll be left hanging on after this episode, saying:

I don’t think it’s going to be as agonizing as others have been, but I think it is going to make you be just a little mad at us that we don’t have another episode right afterwards.

OK, so here’s what this tells me: Unlike the last two seasons, which have ended on massive cliffhangers, it would seem Season 4 will have a satisfying-ish end. That relaxes me a bit. However, he also said we might be “a little mad,” and that makes me nervous.

I Don’t Think We Need To Worry About A Main Ghost Getting Sucked Off

Ever since the Flower fake out – you know, when we thought Flower ascended to whatever lies beyond ghost life – I live in constant fear that one of the core ghosts will get sucked off.

However, Grodman’s comments above make me realatively confident no major character will get sucked off at the end of Season 4.

If that happened, “a little mad” would not be an apt description. It’d be a monumental tragedy. So, at bare minimum, I feel fairly certain that a major ghost won’t be gone for good by the end of Season 4. I think we’re safe in that world. However, that doesn’t mean we won’t run into chaos.

However, Could The Finale Reveal And Issue With One Of The Main Characters?

I might be relatively confident that a ghost won’t be sucked off, but weird stuff happens on Ghosts all the time, and Grodmand did say what happens will make us “a little mad.” So, I’m a bit worried by this quote as well.

Last season, we ended with Pete’s body parts disappearing after he’d been away from the manor for too long. He wasn’t sucked off, but we were all left wondering for a summer, and I have a feeling something like that might happen again.

We know that both Matt Walsh’s Elias Woodstone and Mary Holland’s Patience are coming back. So, will some evil take hold of the manor? Will something weird happen with Hetty’s ghost power? Could Sass and Joan face an issue? Could Jay start seeing ghosts again, but with a major caveat? Could Kyle come back and cause trouble? Anything is possible with this show, and I don’t doubt that they have something surprising up their sleeves.

So, buckle up, everyone. We might not be hanging on the steepest cliff at the end of Season 4, but there’s no doubt that we will 100% still be hanging off a cliff, wondering what on Earth will happen next season on Ghosts.