A Ghosts' Star Said Season 4's Finale Might Make Us 'A Little Mad,' Which Eases My Anxiety In One Way, But Amplifies It In Another

News
By published

I'm feeling all sorts of feelings.

Pictured (L-R): Román Zaragoza as Sasappis looking to his right, Asher Grodman as Trevor standing with his hands on his hips and looking apprehensive, Sheila Carrasco as Flower looking up, and Richie Moriarty as Pete looking concerned.
(Image credit: Bertrand Calmeau/CBS)

Spoilers for Ghosts are ahead! If you aren’t caught up, stream the comedy with a Paramount+ subscription.

It’s finale season on the 2025 TV schedule, so hold on, folks, because big changes and cliffhangers have come and are coming. For Ghosts fans specifically, we need to proceed with extra caution because the last two seasons have ended on crazy cliffhangers that left us guessing for the summer months. However, Trevor actor Asher Grodman did tease what’s to come in the final episode of Season 4, and his comment about it making fans “a little mad” has both calmed me down and stressed me out.

What Asher Grodman Said About The Ghosts Finale

So, we met Kyle, a human who could see ghosts, and Sass and Joan hooked up in the last episode. Big things happened! Now, it’s time to get prepared for the shenanigans that will transpire in the finale. This season has been full of wild developments, so something unexpected is anticipated for the final episode, at least to me.

Along those lines, Asher Gordman specifically spoke with TV Line about what’s coming when asked about what cliff we’ll be left hanging on after this episode, saying:

I don’t think it’s going to be as agonizing as others have been, but I think it is going to make you be just a little mad at us that we don’t have another episode right afterwards.

OK, so here’s what this tells me: Unlike the last two seasons, which have ended on massive cliffhangers, it would seem Season 4 will have a satisfying-ish end. That relaxes me a bit. However, he also said we might be “a little mad,” and that makes me nervous.

Paramount Plus: from $7.99 a month/$79.99 a year

Paramount Plus: from $7.99 a month/$79.99 a year
Home to CBS TV shows, like Ghosts, and Paramount movies, subscribe to Paramount+ and watch titles such as Yellowstone's 1883, The Good Wife, on top of live sports including NFL and UEFA. Get the Essential plan or go ad-free and twice the catalog with Showtime through the Premium plan from $12.99 a month. Alternatively, get 12 months for the price of 10 with its annual plan.

View Deal

I Don’t Think We Need To Worry About A Main Ghost Getting Sucked Off

Ever since the Flower fake out – you know, when we thought Flower ascended to whatever lies beyond ghost life – I live in constant fear that one of the core ghosts will get sucked off.

However, Grodman’s comments above make me realatively confident no major character will get sucked off at the end of Season 4.

If that happened, “a little mad” would not be an apt description. It’d be a monumental tragedy. So, at bare minimum, I feel fairly certain that a major ghost won’t be gone for good by the end of Season 4. I think we’re safe in that world. However, that doesn’t mean we won’t run into chaos.

However, Could The Finale Reveal And Issue With One Of The Main Characters?

I might be relatively confident that a ghost won’t be sucked off, but weird stuff happens on Ghosts all the time, and Grodmand did say what happens will make us “a little mad.” So, I’m a bit worried by this quote as well.

Read More About Ghosts

Asher Grodman as Trevor, Richie Moriarty as Pete, and Sheila Carrasco as Flower sitting on the couch all looking shocked.

(Image credit: Bertrand Calmeau/CBS)

CBS Just Renewed Nine Shows, Including Fire Country And NCIS, But It's Ghosts That Got The Best News

Last season, we ended with Pete’s body parts disappearing after he’d been away from the manor for too long. He wasn’t sucked off, but we were all left wondering for a summer, and I have a feeling something like that might happen again.

We know that both Matt Walsh’s Elias Woodstone and Mary Holland’s Patience are coming back. So, will some evil take hold of the manor? Will something weird happen with Hetty’s ghost power? Could Sass and Joan face an issue? Could Jay start seeing ghosts again, but with a major caveat? Could Kyle come back and cause trouble? Anything is possible with this show, and I don’t doubt that they have something surprising up their sleeves.

So, buckle up, everyone. We might not be hanging on the steepest cliff at the end of Season 4, but there’s no doubt that we will 100% still be hanging off a cliff, wondering what on Earth will happen next season on Ghosts.

TOPICS
Riley Utley
Riley Utley
Weekend Editor

Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about television

The Last Of Us Has Changed A Lot With Season 2, But There's One Thing I'm Hoping It Still Keeps

FBI's High-Stakes Crisis For Maggie Felt Like It Belonged In The CBS Drama's Season Finale, And I Blame Another TV Show For Freaking Me Out

‘He Went Really Blue’: Pierce Brosnan Recalls Robin Williams NSFW Riffing On Set, But It’s His Story About Meeting The Actor For The First Time That’s Hilariously Surreal

See more latest
Most Popular
Pierce Brosnan and Robin Williams sitting at restaurant table in Mrs. Doubtfire
‘He Went Really Blue’: Pierce Brosnan Recalls Robin Williams NSFW Riffing On Set, But It’s His Story About Meeting The Actor For The First Time That’s Hilariously Surreal
Sally Hawkins as Laura and Jonah Wren Phillips as Oliver in Bring Her Back.
‘Bring Her Back Is F---ed Up!’ First Reactions To The Upcoming A24 Movie Have Horror Lovers Squirming
Missy Peregrym as Maggie in FBI Season 7x20
FBI's High-Stakes Crisis For Maggie Felt Like It Belonged In The CBS Drama's Season Finale, And I Blame Another TV Show For Freaking Me Out
Josh Hartnett in Fight or Flight.
I'm Barely Aware Of Josh Harnett And Katee Sackhoff's New Action Movie, But Its Rotten Tomatoes Score Might Just Get Me To The Theater
Denise Gough and Kurt Egyiawan in Andor Season 2
Andor Just Killed Off Another Major Character, And It Led To My Favorite Emotional Moment Of Season 2 So Far
John Oliver looking horrified at the camera
'It's A Terrible Idea': John Oliver Didn't Hold Back Telling Seth Meyers Why He's Thumbs-Down On The UK Version Of SNL
Cooper Hoffman in Licorice Pizza
‘You Kind Of Believe Everything They Tell You’: Philip Seymour Hoffman’s Son Gets Real About Wrestling With His Father’s Legacy While Filming Stephen King Movie The Long Walk
Clint Barton pulling back bow to shoot high-tech arrow in Hawkeye miniseries
Jeremy Renner Turning Down Hawkeye Season 2 Over Contract Disputes Seemed Pretty Straightforward, But Rumors Point To A Different Explanation
Side by side of Arnold Schwarzenegger in Terminator 2: Judgement Day and M3GAN in M3GAN 2.0
M3GAN 2.0 Is Apparently Inspired By Terminator 2, And The Director’s Explanation For That Makes So Much Sense
Michael Urie wearing a sling in Night Court Season 3x17
After Michael Urie Earned A Major Award For Shrinking, He Raved About Working With John Larroquette For Night Court's Big Finale Night: 'He's A Hero'