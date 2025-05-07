Amy Poehler Is Reuniting With Parks And Recreation’s Co-Creator For A New Show, And We’re Definitely Not In Pawnee Anymore

This could be quite a romp.

Amy Poehler in Parks and Recreation
(Image credit: NBC)

Parks and Recreation stands as one of the best sitcoms of all time, and it remains a favorite amongst longtime fans (who can stream its seven seasons with a Peacock subscription). That show worked in large part due to the efforts of the series’ creators as well as lead actress and producer Amy Poehler. Fans will surely now be excited to learn that Poehler is reteaming with the workplace sitcom’s co-creator Mike Schur for a brand-new show. But hold onto your hats, because this series is set in a place far from Pawnee, Indiana.

It’s been announced that Amy Poehler and Mike Schur are reteaming for an upcoming book-to-screen adaptation of DIG. Based on Kate Meyers’ bestselling 2023 novel, Excavations, the comedy-project is being set up at Peacock. Schur will serve as an executive producer on the show, and he’ll also write the pilot alongside Poehler. Speaking of the multi-hypenate, in addition to writing that first episode, she’ll also star on the series and hold down EP duties as well.

The show takes place primarily in and focuses on four women, who are all apparently dealing with varied personal situations. While participating in an archaeological dig, the group stumble upon a major secret that could rock the foundations of history. As a result, they’re thrust into the center of a massive conspiracy with international ramifications. Needless to say, this production could be one heck of a ride.

While I’d love to see new adventures that take place in Pawnee, I’m excited for the aforementioned Parks and Rec alums to tackle a humorous story that seems much larger in scope. Greece makes for a wonderful setting and, on the surface, it provides some excellent sights. Depending on how the narrative swings, this setting could also generate some very engaging set pieces.

This also feels like a perfect production for Mike Schur and Amy Poehler, who have more than enough experience producing comedy for TV. Poehler has held down producing duties on notable shows, including Broad City, Difficult People and Russian Doll. As for Schur, he holds co-creator credits on Brooklyn Nine-Nine and The Good Place, and he served as a producer on The Office, Master of None and Hacks. With all that in mind, DIG is certainly in good hands.

One of the few downsides to this announcement may be that it would seemingly pour water on the notion of Parks and Recreation coming back in some form. While the show capped off its run with a great series finale in 2015, many have still been pining for more. The Parks and Rec cast has reunited on several occasions since the sitcom ended, though, and they most notably joined forces for a live, one-off special in the name of Feeding America in 2020.

Peacock TV: from $7.99 a month/$79.99 a year

Parks and Recreation alone is worth investing in a Peacock. The service costs as little as $7.99 per month. Also available to you is for Peacock Premium and, while it costs more, you can enjoy ad-free streams. With that tier, you also have the option to download titles to watch offline later.

While further antics from Leslie Knope and co. don’t seem to be in the cards, I’ll certainly take a new show from the talented creative forces behind Parks and Recreation. Let’s hope it manages to tickle our funny bones just like the workplace comedy has done for years now. As of this writing, a release window for DIG has not been announced but, in the meantime, you can check out the new comedies premiering amid the 2025 TV schedule.

