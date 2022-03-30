The Spy Kids Franchise Is Being Relaunched For Streaming, And Robert Rodriguez Is Involved

Fresh off his stint on Disney+’s Star Wars series The Book of Boba Fett, Robert Rodriguez is returning to the world of Spy Kids! While the majority of the filmmaker’s work has been geared to the PG-13 and R crowd, 2001’s Spy Kids marked his first time helming a feature directed at families, and he sat back in the director’s chair for all of the following three installments. Now it’s been announced that Rodriguez has been brought aboard to put together what’s being described as a reimagining of the Spy Kids franchise.

Netflix has closed a deal with Skydance Media and Spyglass Media (which owns the Spy Kids franchise) to put together a new Spy Kids movie that will play exclusively on the streaming service. Robert Rodriguez will direct, write and produce this new feature that will “introduce the world to a new family of spies.” This is Rodriguez’s second time making a family film for Netflix, having previously delivered 2020’s We Can Be Heroes, a standalone follow-up to his 2005 movie The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl in 3-D.

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard of a new Spy Kids movie being on the horizon. Back in January 2021, it was reported that Robert Rodriguez was striking up a deal with Skydance to make a new entry that would focus on a “multicultural family.” Evidently it took some time to find a home for the project, but a little over a year later, fans of the Spy Kids franchise will can look forward to watching the next installment with a Netflix subscription.

