2022 Netflix Movie Release Dates: All The New Movies Confirmed To Premiere

The year 2021 saw new Netflix movie releases coming out every week, making it a pretty massive time for the streaming giant. Well, it looks like 2022 is going to be an even bigger year and may see the release of some of the best Netflix original movies yet, from the highly anticipated Texas Chainsaw Massacre sequel to an epic team-up between Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans in the spy thriller The Gray Man.

The following is a full breakdown of the confirmed dates for exclusive feature films to look forward to on Netflix. Keep in mind, however, that all of these release dates are subject to change, and we'll continue to update the schedule as new dates and titles are announced.

(Image credit: Netflix)

January 2022 Netflix Movie Releases

With awards season at its peak, the first month of the year is rarely an exciting time at the box office, but that is not the case at Netflix. From an intense, Spanish-language creature feature like The Wasteland to the loosely fact-based sports comedy Home Team, this is what is hitting Netflix in January 2022.

Saturday, January 1, 2022

Chief Daddy 2: Going for Broke - Rating TBD - Shaffy Bello, Funke Akindele-Bello

Wednesday, January 5, 2022

Four to Dinner - Rating TBD - Matteo Martari, Giuseppe Maggio

Thursday, January 6, 2022

The Wasteland - Not Rated - Imma Cuesta, Roberto Álamo

Tuesday, January 11, 2022

Dear Mother - Rating TBD - Laurent Lafitte, Karen Viard

Wednesday, January 12, 2022

How I Fell In Love With a Gangster - Rating TBD

Thursday, January 13, 2022

Brazen - Rating TBD - Alyssa Milano

Photocopier - Rating TBD - Shenina Syawalita Cinnamon, Chicco Kurniawan

Friday, January 14, 2022

This Is Not A Comedy - Rating TBD

Thursday, January 20, 2022

The Royal Treatment - Rating TBD - Laura Marano, Mena Massoud

Friday, January 21, 2022

Munich: The Edge of War - Rated PG-13 - George MacKay, Jeremy Irons

My Father’s Violin - Rating TBD - Belcim Bilgin, Engin Altan Duzyatan

Friday, January 28, 2022

Home Team - Rated PG - Kevin James, Taylor Lautner

(Image credit: Netflix)

February 2022 Netflix Movie Releases

Netflix is the home of the triumphant return of the Texas Chainsaw Massacre movies. Producer Fede Alvarez's sequel is just one of a few movies premiering on the streaming service February 2022.

Friday, February 4, 2022

Through My Window - Rating TBD - Pilar Castro, Julio Peña

Friday, February 18, 2022

Texas Chainsaw Massacre - Rated R - Alice Krige, Elsie Fisher

(Image credit: Netflix)

March 2022 Netflix Movie Releases

Love is in the air with the sweeping, South Korean romance Love Like the Falling Petals, which is coming to Netflix in March 2022.

(Image credit: Netflix)

April 2022 Netflix Movie Releases

Parkour has never looked so extreme than in the upcoming fantasy film, Bubble. The inventive anime from director Tetsurô Araki (of Attack on Titan fame) hits theaters in Japan in May, but first will premiere worldwide on Netflix in April 2022.

Thursday, April 28, 2022

Bubble - Japanese Theatrical Release Friday, May 13, 2022 - Rating TBD - Jun Shinso, Moru Miyano

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

Like I said before, Netflix has some huge exclusive titles coming out in 2022, such as Blonde - starring Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe - or Rian Johnson's highly anticipated sequel to Knives Out, in which Daniel Craig returns as Benoit Blanc. However, we are not sure exactly when they will premiere. Here is a full list of all the Netflix movies expected to come out in 2022, however no release date has been announced just yet:

The Adam Project - Rating TBD - Ryan Reynolds, Jennifer Garner

Against the Ice - Rating TBD - Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Charles Dance

All Quiet on the Western Front - Rating TBD - Daniel Brühl, Albrecht Schuch

Along for the Ride - Rating TBD - Emma Pasarow, Kate Bosworth

Amor De Madre - Rating TBD - Quim Guitérrez, Jorge Suquet

Apollo 10-½: A Space Age Childhood - Rating TBD - Zachary Levi, Jack Black

Backpackers - Rating TBD - Maxi Iglesias, Stephanie Cayo

Battle: Freestyle - Rating TBD - Lisa Teige, Fabian Svegaard Tapia

The Beautiful Game - Rating TBD - Valeria Golino, Bill Nighy

The Big Four - Rating TBD - Putri Marino, Abimana Aryasatya

Black Crab - Rating TBD - Noomi Rapace, Aliette Opheim

Blasted - Rating TBD - Axel Boyum, Fredrik Skogsrud

Blonde - Rating TBD - Ana de Armas, Adrien Brody

The Bubble - Rating TBD - Karen Gillan, Pedro Pascal

Bulbul Tarang - Rating TBD - Sonakshi Sinha, Tahir Raj Bahsin

Centauro - Rating TBD - Àlex Monner, Begoña Vargas

Christmas Quinceanera - Rating TBD - Freddie Prinze Jr., Aimee Garcia

Christmas in Wonderland - Rating TBD - Lindsay Lohan, Chord Overstreet

Chupa - Rating TBD - Demián Bichir, Julio Cesar Cedillo

CURS>R - Rating TBD - Asa Butterfield, Robert Englund

Day Shift - Rating TBD - Jamie Foxx, Meagan Good

Dog Gone - Rating TBD - Rob Lowe, Kimberly Williams Paisley

Drifting Home - Rating TBD

End of the Road - Rating TBD - Queen Latifah, Beau Bridges

Escape from Hat - Rating TBD

Escape from Spiderhead - Rating TBD - Jurnee Smollett, Chris Hemsworth

Extraction 2 - Rating TBD - Chris Hemsworth

Untitled 47 Ronin Sequel - Anna Akana, Mark Decascos

Girls of Glass - Rating TBD - María Pedraza, Marta Hazas

The Good Nurse - Rating TBD - Jessica Chastain, Kim Dickens

Granizo - Rating TBD

The Gray Man - Rating TBD - Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans

Havoc - Rating TBD - Tom Hardy, Timothy Olyphant

High in the Clouds - Rating TBD

Hustle - Rating TBD - Adam Sandler, Queen Latfiah

I Came By - Rating TBD - Kelly MacDonald, George MacKay

Interceptor - Rating TBD - Elsa Pataky, Luke Bracey

Ivy & Bean - Rating TBD - NIa Vardalos, Jane Lynch

Jaadugar - Rating TBD - Jitendra Kuma, Arushi Sharma

A Jazzman’s Blues - Rating TBD - Ryan Eggold, Amirah Vann

Knives Out 2 - Rating TBD - Daniel Craig, Kathryn Hahn

Lady Chatterley’s Lover - Rating TBD - Joely Richardson, Jack O’Connell

The Last Will and Testament of Charles Abernathy - Rating TBD - Rachel Nichols, Peyton List

Love and Leashes - Rating TBD - Joon-Young Lee, Seohyun

Love in the Villa - Rating TBD - Kat Graham, Tom Hopper

Loving Adults - Rating TBD - Milo Campanale, Dar Salim

Luckiest Girl Alive - Rating TBD - Justine Lupe, Mila Kunis

Luther - Rating TBD - Idris Elba, Andy Serkis

A Madea Homecoming - Rating TBD - Tyler Perry

Make My Day - Rating TBD

Metal Lords - Rating TBD - Brett Gelman, Jaeden Martell

Me Time - Rating TBD - Kevin Hart, Jimmy O. Yang

Monkey Man - Rating TBD - Dev Patel, Sharlto Copley

Mr. Harrigan’s Phone - Rating TBD - Donald Sutherland, Jaeden Martell

The Mother - Rating TBD - Jennifer Lopez, Joseph Fiennes

The Mothership - Rating TBD - Molly Parker, Halle Berry

My Father’s Dragon - Rating TBD

The Out-Law - Rating TBD - Pierce Brosnan, Nina Dobrev

Penthouse - Rating TBD - Mouni Roy, Tisca Chopra

Persuasion - Rating TBD - Dakota Johnson, Henry Golding

Pinocchio - Rating TBD - Cate Blanchett, Finn Wolfhard

Pipa - Rating TBD - Paulina Garcia, Inés Estévez

Players - Rating TBD - Tom Ellis, Damon Wayans, Jr.

Plus/Minus - Rating TBD - Lili Reinhart, Luke Wilson

Purple Hearts - Rating TBD - Nicholas Galitzine, Sofia Carson

Rainbow - Rating TBD - Dora Postigo, Ayax Pedrosa

Reptile - Rating TBD - Frances Fisher, Alicia Silverstone

Rescued By Ruby - Rating TBD - Grant Gustin, Kaylah Zander

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie - Rating TBD - Ben Schwartz, Omar Benson Miller

Royalteen - Rating TBD - Veslemøy Mørkrid, Elli Rhiannon Müller Osborne

Rustin - Rating TBD - Colman Domingo, Chris Rock

The School for Good and Evil - Rating TBD - Charlize Theron, Michelle Yeoh

The Sea Beast - Netflix Release - Rating TBD

Senior Year - Rating TBD - Rebel Wilson, Angourie Rice

Seoul Vibe - Rating TBD - Yoo Ah-In, Go Kyung-Pyo

Slumberland - Rating TBD - Jason Momoa, Kyle Chandler

Spaceman - Rating TBD - Adam Sandler, Carey Mulligan

The Swimmers - Rating TBD - Matthias Schweighöfer, Ali Suliman

Tall Girl 2 - Rating TBD - Ava Michelle, Griffin Gluck

They Cloned Tyrone - Rating TBD - Jamie Foxx, Teyonah Parris

13: The Musical - Rating TBD - Rhea Perlman, Debra Messing

365 Days Part 2 - Rating TBD - Anna Maria Sieklucka, Michele Morrone

365 Days Part 3 - Rating TBD - Anna Maria Sieklucka, Michele Morrone

Togo - Rating TBD - Diego Alonso

Tower of Strength - Rating TBD - Omar Sy, Laurent Lafitte

Trigger Warning - Rating TBD - Anthony Michael Hall, Jessica Alba

Troll - Rating TBD - Ine Marie Wilmann, Mads Sjøgård Pettersen

Unfrosted - Rating TBD - Jerry Seinfeld

Wedding Season - Rating TBD - Suraj Sharma, Pallavi Sharda

Wendell and Wild - Rating TBD - Jordan Peele, Keegan-Michael Key

White Noise - Rating TBD - Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig

The Wonder - Rating TBD - Florence Pugh, Toby Jones

Your Place or Mine - Rating TBD - Reese Witherspoon, Ashton Kutcher

Clear your schedule, Netflix subscribers. You are in for a treasure trove of treats in 2022.