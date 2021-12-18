2022 Netflix Movie Release Dates: All The New Movies Confirmed To Premiere
The year 2021 saw new Netflix movie releases coming out every week, making it a pretty massive time for the streaming giant. Well, it looks like 2022 is going to be an even bigger year and may see the release of some of the best Netflix original movies yet, from the highly anticipated Texas Chainsaw Massacre sequel to an epic team-up between Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans in the spy thriller The Gray Man.
The following is a full breakdown of the confirmed dates for exclusive feature films to look forward to on Netflix. Keep in mind, however, that all of these release dates are subject to change, and we'll continue to update the schedule as new dates and titles are announced.
January 2022 Netflix Movie Releases
With awards season at its peak, the first month of the year is rarely an exciting time at the box office, but that is not the case at Netflix. From an intense, Spanish-language creature feature like The Wasteland to the loosely fact-based sports comedy Home Team, this is what is hitting Netflix in January 2022.
Saturday, January 1, 2022
Chief Daddy 2: Going for Broke - Rating TBD - Shaffy Bello, Funke Akindele-Bello
Wednesday, January 5, 2022
Four to Dinner - Rating TBD - Matteo Martari, Giuseppe Maggio
Thursday, January 6, 2022
The Wasteland - Not Rated - Imma Cuesta, Roberto Álamo
Tuesday, January 11, 2022
Dear Mother - Rating TBD - Laurent Lafitte, Karen Viard
Wednesday, January 12, 2022
How I Fell In Love With a Gangster - Rating TBD
Thursday, January 13, 2022
Brazen - Rating TBD - Alyssa Milano
Photocopier - Rating TBD - Shenina Syawalita Cinnamon, Chicco Kurniawan
Friday, January 14, 2022
This Is Not A Comedy - Rating TBD
Thursday, January 20, 2022
The Royal Treatment - Rating TBD - Laura Marano, Mena Massoud
Friday, January 21, 2022
Munich: The Edge of War - Rated PG-13 - George MacKay, Jeremy Irons
My Father’s Violin - Rating TBD - Belcim Bilgin, Engin Altan Duzyatan
Friday, January 28, 2022
Home Team - Rated PG - Kevin James, Taylor Lautner
February 2022 Netflix Movie Releases
Netflix is the home of the triumphant return of the Texas Chainsaw Massacre movies. Producer Fede Alvarez's sequel is just one of a few movies premiering on the streaming service February 2022.
Friday, February 4, 2022
Through My Window - Rating TBD - Pilar Castro, Julio Peña
Friday, February 18, 2022
Texas Chainsaw Massacre - Rated R - Alice Krige, Elsie Fisher
March 2022 Netflix Movie Releases
Love is in the air with the sweeping, South Korean romance Love Like the Falling Petals, which is coming to Netflix in March 2022.
April 2022 Netflix Movie Releases
Parkour has never looked so extreme than in the upcoming fantasy film, Bubble. The inventive anime from director Tetsurô Araki (of Attack on Titan fame) hits theaters in Japan in May, but first will premiere worldwide on Netflix in April 2022.
Thursday, April 28, 2022
Bubble - Japanese Theatrical Release Friday, May 13, 2022 - Rating TBD - Jun Shinso, Moru Miyano
Netflix Movies Expected To Arrive In 2022 - No Date Set
Like I said before, Netflix has some huge exclusive titles coming out in 2022, such as Blonde - starring Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe - or Rian Johnson's highly anticipated sequel to Knives Out, in which Daniel Craig returns as Benoit Blanc. However, we are not sure exactly when they will premiere. Here is a full list of all the Netflix movies expected to come out in 2022, however no release date has been announced just yet:
- The Adam Project - Rating TBD - Ryan Reynolds, Jennifer Garner
- Against the Ice - Rating TBD - Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Charles Dance
- All Quiet on the Western Front - Rating TBD - Daniel Brühl, Albrecht Schuch
- Along for the Ride - Rating TBD - Emma Pasarow, Kate Bosworth
- Amor De Madre - Rating TBD - Quim Guitérrez, Jorge Suquet
- Apollo 10-½: A Space Age Childhood - Rating TBD - Zachary Levi, Jack Black
- Backpackers - Rating TBD - Maxi Iglesias, Stephanie Cayo
- Battle: Freestyle - Rating TBD - Lisa Teige, Fabian Svegaard Tapia
- The Beautiful Game - Rating TBD - Valeria Golino, Bill Nighy
- The Big Four - Rating TBD - Putri Marino, Abimana Aryasatya
- Black Crab - Rating TBD - Noomi Rapace, Aliette Opheim
- Blasted - Rating TBD - Axel Boyum, Fredrik Skogsrud
- Blonde - Rating TBD - Ana de Armas, Adrien Brody
- The Bubble - Rating TBD - Karen Gillan, Pedro Pascal
- Bulbul Tarang - Rating TBD - Sonakshi Sinha, Tahir Raj Bahsin
- Centauro - Rating TBD - Àlex Monner, Begoña Vargas
- Christmas Quinceanera - Rating TBD - Freddie Prinze Jr., Aimee Garcia
- Christmas in Wonderland - Rating TBD - Lindsay Lohan, Chord Overstreet
- Chupa - Rating TBD - Demián Bichir, Julio Cesar Cedillo
- CURS>R - Rating TBD - Asa Butterfield, Robert Englund
- Day Shift - Rating TBD - Jamie Foxx, Meagan Good
- Dog Gone - Rating TBD - Rob Lowe, Kimberly Williams Paisley
- Drifting Home - Rating TBD
- End of the Road - Rating TBD - Queen Latifah, Beau Bridges
- Escape from Hat - Rating TBD
- Escape from Spiderhead - Rating TBD - Jurnee Smollett, Chris Hemsworth
- Extraction 2 - Rating TBD - Chris Hemsworth
- Untitled 47 Ronin Sequel - Anna Akana, Mark Decascos
- Girls of Glass - Rating TBD - María Pedraza, Marta Hazas
- The Good Nurse - Rating TBD - Jessica Chastain, Kim Dickens
- Granizo - Rating TBD
- The Gray Man - Rating TBD - Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans
- Havoc - Rating TBD - Tom Hardy, Timothy Olyphant
- High in the Clouds - Rating TBD
- Hustle - Rating TBD - Adam Sandler, Queen Latfiah
- I Came By - Rating TBD - Kelly MacDonald, George MacKay
- Interceptor - Rating TBD - Elsa Pataky, Luke Bracey
- Ivy & Bean - Rating TBD - NIa Vardalos, Jane Lynch
- Jaadugar - Rating TBD - Jitendra Kuma, Arushi Sharma
- A Jazzman’s Blues - Rating TBD - Ryan Eggold, Amirah Vann
- Knives Out 2 - Rating TBD - Daniel Craig, Kathryn Hahn
- Lady Chatterley’s Lover - Rating TBD - Joely Richardson, Jack O’Connell
- The Last Will and Testament of Charles Abernathy - Rating TBD - Rachel Nichols, Peyton List
- Love and Leashes - Rating TBD - Joon-Young Lee, Seohyun
- Love in the Villa - Rating TBD - Kat Graham, Tom Hopper
- Loving Adults - Rating TBD - Milo Campanale, Dar Salim
- Luckiest Girl Alive - Rating TBD - Justine Lupe, Mila Kunis
- Luther - Rating TBD - Idris Elba, Andy Serkis
- A Madea Homecoming - Rating TBD - Tyler Perry
- Make My Day - Rating TBD
- Metal Lords - Rating TBD - Brett Gelman, Jaeden Martell
- Me Time - Rating TBD - Kevin Hart, Jimmy O. Yang
- Monkey Man - Rating TBD - Dev Patel, Sharlto Copley
- Mr. Harrigan’s Phone - Rating TBD - Donald Sutherland, Jaeden Martell
- The Mother - Rating TBD - Jennifer Lopez, Joseph Fiennes
- The Mothership - Rating TBD - Molly Parker, Halle Berry
- My Father’s Dragon - Rating TBD
- The Out-Law - Rating TBD - Pierce Brosnan, Nina Dobrev
- Penthouse - Rating TBD - Mouni Roy, Tisca Chopra
- Persuasion - Rating TBD - Dakota Johnson, Henry Golding
- Pinocchio - Rating TBD - Cate Blanchett, Finn Wolfhard
- Pipa - Rating TBD - Paulina Garcia, Inés Estévez
- Players - Rating TBD - Tom Ellis, Damon Wayans, Jr.
- Plus/Minus - Rating TBD - Lili Reinhart, Luke Wilson
- Purple Hearts - Rating TBD - Nicholas Galitzine, Sofia Carson
- Rainbow - Rating TBD - Dora Postigo, Ayax Pedrosa
- Reptile - Rating TBD - Frances Fisher, Alicia Silverstone
- Rescued By Ruby - Rating TBD - Grant Gustin, Kaylah Zander
- Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie - Rating TBD - Ben Schwartz, Omar Benson Miller
- Royalteen - Rating TBD - Veslemøy Mørkrid, Elli Rhiannon Müller Osborne
- Rustin - Rating TBD - Colman Domingo, Chris Rock
- The School for Good and Evil - Rating TBD - Charlize Theron, Michelle Yeoh
- The Sea Beast - Netflix Release - Rating TBD
- Senior Year - Rating TBD - Rebel Wilson, Angourie Rice
- Seoul Vibe - Rating TBD - Yoo Ah-In, Go Kyung-Pyo
- Slumberland - Rating TBD - Jason Momoa, Kyle Chandler
- Spaceman - Rating TBD - Adam Sandler, Carey Mulligan
- The Swimmers - Rating TBD - Matthias Schweighöfer, Ali Suliman
- Tall Girl 2 - Rating TBD - Ava Michelle, Griffin Gluck
- They Cloned Tyrone - Rating TBD - Jamie Foxx, Teyonah Parris
- 13: The Musical - Rating TBD - Rhea Perlman, Debra Messing
- 365 Days Part 2 - Rating TBD - Anna Maria Sieklucka, Michele Morrone
- 365 Days Part 3 - Rating TBD - Anna Maria Sieklucka, Michele Morrone
- Togo - Rating TBD - Diego Alonso
- Tower of Strength - Rating TBD - Omar Sy, Laurent Lafitte
- Trigger Warning - Rating TBD - Anthony Michael Hall, Jessica Alba
- Troll - Rating TBD - Ine Marie Wilmann, Mads Sjøgård Pettersen
- Unfrosted - Rating TBD - Jerry Seinfeld
- Wedding Season - Rating TBD - Suraj Sharma, Pallavi Sharda
- Wendell and Wild - Rating TBD - Jordan Peele, Keegan-Michael Key
- White Noise - Rating TBD - Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig
- The Wonder - Rating TBD - Florence Pugh, Toby Jones
- Your Place or Mine - Rating TBD - Reese Witherspoon, Ashton Kutcher
Clear your schedule, Netflix subscribers. You are in for a treasure trove of treats in 2022.
