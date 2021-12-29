The Witcher: Jaskier's Best Moments In The Fantasy Series (So Far)

The Witcher has returned for Season 2, and with that, my absolute favorite character has come back as well - Jaskier, played by the wonderful Joey Batey. While there are plenty of The Witcher spinoffs planned (like Blood Origin), and much to learn about the lore of this world, one of the things that has always been consistent on the show is Jaskier's brilliant dialogue, catchy songs, and hilarious moments.

Now, in honor of the The Witcher Season 2 ending - with Season 3 well on the way - I'll recap Jaskier’s best moments so far. You better hold on to your hats, because he’ll be singing his way into your hearts soon enough.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Jaskier’s Glorious Introduction (Season 1, “Four Marks”)

I mean, who could forget Jaskier’s glorious introduction from “Four Marks” in The Witcher Season 1? I’ve always loved that Geralt ( played by Henry Cavill ) was literally in the tavern to get a drink, and Jaskier was coincidentally in the same place performing - and getting heckled - and this one interaction spawned a story for the two of them.

I also love that Jaskier knew Geralt was different just because he didn’t heckle him - because Geralt simply doesn’t care that much. And, the Witcher saying that the monsters in Jaskier’s song weren’t real only inspired him to follow Geralt that much more. You gotta love him.

(Image credit: Netflix)

When Jaskier Sang The Ultimate Ballad After His And Geralt’s First Journey Together (Season 1, “Four Marks”)

“ Toss A Coin to Your Witcher ” was the banger of 2019, and that’s because of Jaskier’s awesome singing skills. Fresh off their first of many monster adventures together, Jaskier creates this song that not only became a catchy hit for the world of The Witcher, but for the fans as well.

I can’t tell you how many remixes there are of this song on YouTube - my personal favorite is this dope remix because why the hell not have a sick beat to a medieval tune? Only Jaskier could pull it off.

(Image credit: Netflix)

When Jaskier Gives Geralt A Bath (Season 1, “Of Banquets, Bastards And Burials”)

“Oh. Oh, really? Oh, you usually just let strangers rub chamomile onto your lovely bottom?”

That's the one quote I remember the best from this conversation because, God, it makes me laugh every time. Jaskier definitely had some of the best lines delivered in Season 1, and this was one of them, when he was giving Geralt a bath after one of his adventures. When Geralt says that they aren’t friends, this is how Jaskier responds, and Geralt just gives him a look - one that says “I hate that you’re right.”

It’s a great moment, and one I love to rewatch.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Jaskier’s Adventures With The Djinn - And His First Interaction With Yennifer (Season 1, “Bottled Appetites”)

Jaskier and Yennefer have always had a tense relationship - at least in Season 1, and that all starts mainly because of the Djinn that he and Geralt come across in “Bottled Appetites.” Jaskier is looking for it to cure his insomnia, but when they find it, the two get into a squabble and the bottle for the Djinn is broken. This leads to Jaskier getting sick, and later to them meeting Yennefer for the first time.

Their whole interaction in this episode is great - especially with Jaskier waking up terrified next to Yennefer and running out to Geralt, only to be flabbergasted that Geralt wants to save her. It’s hilarious in every way possible.

(Image credit: Netflix)

When Jaskier Gives His Version Of A Compliment (Season 1, “Rare Species”)

I feel like Jaskier is one of those guys that probably wants a legit relationship, but he’s so awkward around compliments that he’ll never fully succeed, and this is one of those moments. While on a hunt, he encounters two bodyguards that he takes a liking too, but instead of offering just a normal complement, he decides to go the strange route and says, “You have the most incredible neck. It’s like a sexy goose…guzzling.”

I’m sorry, what? The first time I heard this my eyes watered from laughing so hard. But, to be honest, I think I’d lowkey feel complimented if he said that to me - and Geralt’s “WTF” look right after makes the scene even better.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Jaskier’s Return With A New Banger Of A Song (Season 2, “Redanian Intelligence”)

I was so sad when Jaskier wasn’t in the first three episode of The Witcher Season 2, but boy was I happy when he showed up in Episode 4, “Redanian Intelligence.” While Yennefer and Cahir are looking to escape to Cintra, it turns out that the person who is helping elves get to the city is Jaskier, and Yennefer makes this discovery as he sings at a pub.

Seeing Jaskier come back was a moment I’ll never forget, and his new song, “Burn, Butcher, Burn,” is not only a banger, but you can feel the raw emotion that Jaskier put into the song after his fallout with Geralt. I love the books , but I’d never get this kind of entertainment from just reading.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Jaskier Snaps At One Of The Guards Of The Ship About His Music (Season 2, “Redanian Intelligence)

I mean, I just have to include this because it was hilarious. Jaskier, who is sneaking Yennefer, Cahir, and some elves onto the ship, practically blows his cover when one of the guards brings up that his niece is a big fan, but he thinks that Jaskier could use a little work on his songs, because some of them can be a little complicated.

Jaskier takes a lot of offense to this and ends up yelling at him about how he has no idea how he works, and if wants a personalized song, he can write it himself. This leads to Jaskier nearly getting pummelled to death before one of the elves sacrifices himself so the rest of them could get on the boat. While the outcome isn’t the prettiest, Jaskier getting so upset about his artistry killed me.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Jaskier And Yennefer Come To A Truce - Sort Of (Season 2, “Redanian Intelligence”)

As I mentioned before, Jaskier and Yennefer had a bit of a rough relationship in the first season, but here, Jaskier puts away his biases when Yennefer greets him like an old friend and asks for his help, as she is on the run. Even if they are quippy with each other, he stills helps her, Cahir, and the others get to the ship.

Once they are on board, Jaskier asks Yennefer why she couldn’t use her magic and she reveals that Chaos has left her.

In a surprising twist, Jaskier actually offers her sympathy, saying he would never wish that on anyone, even his worst enemy - which she is quite close to, and you can clearly tell she appreciates that he’s not making fun of her. He wishes her good luck - before getting into trouble again - but seeing this moment felt like a turning point in their relationship, and their moments after made me excited for what’s to come in the future.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Geralt And Jaskier’s Reunion (Season 2, “Voleth Meir”)

Last but not least, we have Jaskier and Geralt’s reunion in “Voleth Meir,” when Geralt saves Jaskier from prison. Their reunion is tense, as Jaskier tells him that he’s still very upset with Geralt for just leaving him on a mountain, but Geralt tries to apologize (the best he can), as he needs Jaskier’s help in finding Ciri and Yennefer.

Jaskier, not able to resist another adventure with the Witcher, joins him, but not without saying goodbye to his new rat friends first, telling Geralt’s concerned face, “I made new friends, get over it. Jealous.”

I mean, I love Jaskier by himself, but he and Geralt are a whole new level of fun and I’m so happy to see them reunited. When Jaskier impersonates him in the same episode, and Geralt gets upset because it’s a good impersonation - ugh, so funny. I need to see more of them together in Season 3.