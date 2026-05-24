After Virgin River Actor Was Found Dead, A Friend Broke Their Silence Amid Homicide Investigation
A terrible loss.
The search for actor Stewart McLean — known for roles in series like Virgin River and Murder in a Small Town — ended Friday when his remains were found in the Lions Bay community outside of Vancouver. In the aftermath, his death is being investigated as a homicide. Now, as authorities continue to piece together what happened, McLean’s friend is speaking out about the shocking loss.
Stewart McLean, 45, appeared on one episode of Virgin River Season 7 and worked in mostly small roles during a decade-long career. His resume included a “Gangbanger” on Arrow, “McGillicuddy” on Supernatural, “Rockstar” on Loudermilk and “Pete O’Neil” on Murder in a Small Town. Fellow actor Jeff Seymour, who was also McLean’s acting coach, told The Canadian Press that he knew something was wrong when he heard his buddy hadn’t shown up to work on May 16. He said:
Stewart McLean was reported missing Monday, May 18, three days after he was last seen on the previous Friday. The Squamish Royal Canadian Mounted Police expressed at the time that they were "very concerned for Stewart's health and well-being" and, on May 21 announced that evidence had been covered suggesting a homicide. At that time Canada’s Integrated Homicide Investigation Team took over, and the actor’s remains were discovered May 22 near some railroad tracks across the street from his home.
Jeff Seymour struggled to comprehend the tragedy that befell his friend, saying:
Investigators are now working with the coroner’s office to understand the circumstances surrounding Stewart McLean’s death, as they continue to pursue all leads in what they believe to be an “isolated incident.”
As for his work on the since-renewed Virgin River, McLean was specifically credited for playing the role of "Barfly" during an episode. McLean's appearance on the long-running series coincided with some character additions.
Jeff Seymour called his friend a “straight arrow” and said he couldn’t even imagine what events could have led to this tragedy. He said:
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Hopefully, investigators are able to provide some closure to Stewart McLean’s loved ones. Our condolences go out to those affected by his death.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
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