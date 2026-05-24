After Virgin River Actor Was Found Dead, A Friend Broke Their Silence Amid Homicide Investigation

The search for actor Stewart McLean — known for roles in series like Virgin River and Murder in a Small Town — ended Friday when his remains were found in the Lions Bay community outside of Vancouver. In the aftermath, his death is being investigated as a homicide. Now, as authorities continue to piece together what happened, McLean’s friend is speaking out about the shocking loss.

Stewart McLean, 45, appeared on one episode of Virgin River Season 7 and worked in mostly small roles during a decade-long career. His resume included a “Gangbanger” on Arrow, “McGillicuddy” on Supernatural, “Rockstar” on Loudermilk and “Pete O’Neil” on Murder in a Small Town. Fellow actor Jeff Seymour, who was also McLean’s acting coach, told The Canadian Press that he knew something was wrong when he heard his buddy hadn’t shown up to work on May 16. He said:

He was meticulous about everything and there would be no chance he blew it off or slept too late. As soon as I heard he didn't make it on Saturday morning, I knew there was big trouble.

Stewart McLean was reported missing Monday, May 18, three days after he was last seen on the previous Friday. The Squamish Royal Canadian Mounted Police expressed at the time that they were "very concerned for Stewart's health and well-being" and, on May 21 announced that evidence had been covered suggesting a homicide. At that time Canada’s Integrated Homicide Investigation Team took over, and the actor’s remains were discovered May 22 near some railroad tracks across the street from his home.

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Jeff Seymour struggled to comprehend the tragedy that befell his friend, saying:

It was really a wonderful week, and then I heard this, and it's just, it's so hard to comprehend when something like this happens. It just doesn't make any sense. He was incredibly situationally aware. I bring it up because for the life of me, I don't know how anybody could get the drop on Stew.

Investigators are now working with the coroner’s office to understand the circumstances surrounding Stewart McLean’s death, as they continue to pursue all leads in what they believe to be an “isolated incident.”

As for his work on the since-renewed Virgin River, McLean was specifically credited for playing the role of "Barfly" during an episode. McLean's appearance on the long-running series coincided with some character additions.

Jeff Seymour called his friend a “straight arrow” and said he couldn’t even imagine what events could have led to this tragedy. He said:

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It's so crushing, and it hits me in ways I'll suddenly think, ah, Stu, and I realize I can't call him now. Everybody loved this guy, it wasn't like he was in nefarious activities or, you know, kind of ran with another crowd. I mean, he was a bit of a loner. He spent a lot of time reading and being at his home out there in Squamish. It's just a shocker.

Hopefully, investigators are able to provide some closure to Stewart McLean’s loved ones. Our condolences go out to those affected by his death.