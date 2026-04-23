‘Really Tormenting Him.’ Storage Wars Cast Speaks Out After Darrell Sheets Dies By Suicide At 67

Some of Darrell Sheets' former Storage Wars costars are speaking out following his death by suicide at 67. As fans mourn the passing of "The Gambler," Rene Nezhoda and Brandi Passante shared their thoughts and reactions to the tragic news.

Sheets was found dead after a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to TMZ.

While Storage Wars remains part of the 2026 TV schedule, Sheets left the show as a full-time cast member after suffering a heart attack in 2019. He continued to make appearances up until 2023. Now, as various stars and fans post tributes, Rene kicked things off by clarifying his relationship with Sheets and the impact of cyberbullying.

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(Image credit: A&E)

Rene Claims Darrell Sheets Was Being Cyberbullied Before His Death

Storage Wars cast members can have their heated showdowns, and though Rene Nezhoda admitted in his Instagram tribute that he and Darrell Sheets were at odds on the show quite a few times, they were friendly at the end of the day. After paying compliments to Sheets and crediting his passion for his family and his job, he then shifted the focus to cyberbullying, and alleged that Sheets had struggled with it before his death:

Guys, just because you watch us on television doesn't mean you know us. It doesn't mean you know what we're about. Also, it doesn't entitle you to bully anybody...you shouldn't cyberbully at all...You never know what demons somebody faces and what they go through and what you might push them through. I also highly encourage law enforcement [to look into this], Darrell has been posting a lot about the guy who's been cyberbullying him and tormenting him, and I really hope they look into that guy.

Darrell Sheets hadn't posted to Facebook since February, and his Instagram's latest post was in December of 2025. Rene, whose father passed away when he was on the show, did not offer any specifics on the cyberbullying incident. Page Six received confirmation from authorities, however, that they are aware of the accusations, and it's part of an active investigation.

It's not surprising to hear Nezhoda speak with such care, after he went viral years ago for passing up a bigger payday on a locker of Kobe Bryant's things and selling them back to the player's widow, Vanessa Bryant. It's good to see him paying respects to Sheets and that their on-camera rivalry didn't impact their relationship off-camera.

(Image credit: A&E)

Brandi Shared Her Surprise And Personal Connection To Tragedy

Brandi Passante, who Storage Wars fans may remember had her own off-camera struggles following a domestic altercation with her ex Jarrod Schulz, paid tribute to Darrell Sheets on Instagram. She mentioned her own past struggles with loss, and how suicide has impacted her family as well:

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I’m at a loss for words! I’ve known Darrel Sheets for many years. I’m just so very sorry, to hear the circumstances of his passing. My heart hurts for Brandon, Zoe, and Kimber. I unfortunately lost a parent and a brother to similar situations. I would like to say to everyone, if you are struggling, if you feel hopeless or like no one cares. I assure you they do!! You are not alone. Please reach out for help. You are not taking your pain away, you are transferring it to someone else. The grief from suicide is endless. There is always help… You can Dial 988 on your phone to connect with a counselor and resources. Never suffer in silence! 💜💜💜

The photos she included featured the duo with actor Tom Hanks, who has admitted before that he is a huge Storage Wars fan. That's a great improbable TV crossover I would've loved to see, and it is cool to see that Darrell Sheets looked thrilled to be standing alongside the A-lister.

CinemaBlend would ike to offer its condolences to the family and friends of Darrell Sheets, and wish them well during this difficult time. Storage Wars will continue, but his presence on the series will always be felt.