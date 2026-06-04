Locals Are Honoring Alaskan Bush People's Matt Brown In A Touching Way After His Death

Tributes continue to pour in for Matt Brown, not long after his death was officially ruled a suicide. In addition to a eulogy by the family and his stepsister, fans of Alaskan Bush People are now creating a memorial to the reality TV star in his town.

As news from Page Six shares a report that Brown died by suicide and had methamphetamine in his system, Reddit reported that a memorial to the Discovery Channel star was erected near his abandoned truck. A photo was posted of the truck adorned with flowers, along with a homemade banner with his face. The person who took the photo explained what fans of Alaskan Bush People and locals in his area are doing to honor him:

People are calling Frontier Foods which is across the street. Buying flowers and the manger puts them on the truck. This is amazing and beautiful yet so sad 😞 💔

It's a sweet tribute and credit to the local law enforcement for not immediately seizing the abandoned vehicle and allowing people to pay their respects. Of course, it's possible that the vehicle will need to be impounded eventually, and I have to wonder just how much longer this memorial to the Alaskan Bush People star will last.

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Matt Brown's death has had a big impact on fans of the former Discovery series, which Bear Brown suggested still had a chance of returning to the 2026 TV schedule not that long ago. One has to imagine the odds of it happening now are slim, given Matt's passing in addition to the death of family patriarch Billy Brown back in 2021.

A reunion on the series, at least with Matt Brown involved, didn't seem feasible in the years leading up to his passing. He was estranged from the family following struggles with addiction, though his youngest brother Noah confirmed in a video that he'd spoken to him about three weeks ahead of his passing. Noah added he actually saw Matt the day before his death while driving, and only wished he had stopped to make more time for his brother.

Of course, the recent headlines could always prompt Discovery to pursue a revival series of sorts that checks in with the Brown family following this latest tragedy. It does seem there is interest from the masses in seeing what the family is up to in 2026, even if they never fully realized their dreams of living off the grid in their own commune.

Something more realistic could be a reunion with the family, as they reflect on Matt's life and share memories of him on Alaskan Bush People. While there may be fan interest, it's a complicated subject for Discovery to tackle. Brown was accused by former staff of rape during his time on the show, and while he was never formally prosecuted, the claims do present a complicated approach to any official tributes the network may do, compared to the truck tribute, seen below.

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Alaskan Bush People is available to stream with an HBO Max subscription. Check it out to see the Brown family during the peak of their reality fame, and before the big tragedies that struck their family.